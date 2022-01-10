Dale Hayworth

Dale E. Hayworth, age 92, of Correctionville, Iowa, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at his residence.

Dale’s wishes were for cremation and there will be no services held at this time. The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon & Mapleton, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Dale Elijah Hayworth was born on July 5, 1929, on the family farm west of Anthon, Iowa. He was the 4th of 10 children born to Vester Elijah and Wilma Ruth (Dicus) Hayworth.

Dale attended rural schools in Wolf Creek Township thru the 8th grade. During the early WWII years, Dale at the age of 13, left school to assist his father in husking corn. He was proud of husking 55 bushels a day all by himself. Dale loved farming so much that he continued to make it his life’s occupation.

He retired from farming in 2001, having worked the soil so many years and gaining much pleasure in raising his cow & calf herd and several registered quarter horses. He continued living on the farm and became a collector of antique tractors and other old machinery that he had used during his lifetime. Dale lovingly restored this “Rusty Iron” to parade ready condition and enjoyed hosting several tractor drives over the years.

On November 23, 1951, Dale married Virginia L. McNear in the Army Chapel at Fort Bliss, Texas. To this union 5 children were born: Steven, Randal, Sheri, Todd, and Kyle. Dale lived in Wolf Creek Township his whole life except for his time spent serving his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was inducted into the Army on July 26, 1951.

He received his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, with the 41St Armored Infantry Battalion and Fort Bliss, Texas, with the 11th Training Battalion in Receiving and In-Processing before being sent overseas to Germany. When in Germany, Dale was stationed near Mannheim as a supply clerk and drove the jeep for the captain. Following his tour of duty, he received his separation papers on July 4, 1953. His was honorably discharged on July 25, 1959, after 6 years of stand-by reserve.

Dale was a member of the Rock Branch United Methodist Church, Cerulean Lodge #550 AF & AM of Anthon, which later merged with Trial Lodge #532 at Moville; Sioux City Consistory and Abu Bekr Shrine of Sioux City, IA; Hospital Dads and the Tri State Antique Tractor Club. In his youth he was active in 4-H and served as president of the Woodbury County Boys 4-H Club. He later continued working with the 4-H youth by serving as a club leader. He was honored upon his retirement from the Woodbury County Fair Board after 23 years of voluntary service and serving as president for many years.

Dale was also a past president of the Anthon-Oto School Board, and past Grand Sentinel of Iowa order of the Eastern Star.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Virginia Hayworth of Correctionville, IA; sons: Steven (Nancy) of Anthon, IA, Randy Hayworth of Correctionville, IA, and Kyle (Linda) Hayworth of Correctionville, IA; granddaughters: Kayla, Haley, and Alicia; sister Norma Oakes of Sioux City, IA; brother Glen (Judy) Hayworth of Kingsley, IA; sister-in-law Jerane Hayworth of Grand Island, NE; brothers-in-law Ron (Barbara) McNear of Ft. Gibson, OK, and Gary (Sue) McNear of Ft. Meyers, FL; step-grandsons Adam and Casey Cooke; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Todd; his five-year-old daughter, Sheri Lou; granddaughter, Kylie Rose; sisters Betty Thompson and Bernice Schmidt; brothers Dean, Leslie, Dr. Frank, Ronald and Stanley.

Per Dale’s wishes and due to the COVID situation, no services will be held. The body will be cremated and private family burial will take place at a later date in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa.

The family of Dale would like to thank the St. Croix Hospice Team for all of their care.