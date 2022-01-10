Earl Hunwardsen

Earl Eldon Hunwardsen, born February 12, 1935, died December 25, 2021

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.

Earl E. Hunwardsen, born February 12, 1935 to Otto and Ella (Christopherson) Hunwardsen in Danbury, Iowa grew up and went to school in the Correctionville, Iowa area.

In January 1955, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where after boot camp served the remainder of service from December 1955 to December 1957 at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii.

He felt so honored to have been chosen to carry the American Flag during the many parades held at Schofield Barracks.

Upon returning to Iowa, he met the love of his life JoAnn and was married on February 15, 1959. To them were born 3 children. He was employed at Swift Meatpacking in Sioux City until December 1968 wherein the family transferred to Stockton, California working for Swift and later Allen Meat Packing.

In 1974, they moved to Galt, California wherein he spent the remainder of his life and became a truck driver for 20 yrs. His memories are many wherever he lived and the people he knew, always happy wherever and whatever he was doing even during trials and tribulations that beset upon him.

Survivors are his wife, JoAnn of 62-3/4 yrs.; his son, Randy Hunwardsen daughter, Sandi (Tim) Georguson and Candy Cook; 10 grandchildren, Cameron (Bree) Hunwardsen, Gage (Sarah) Hunwardsen, Troy Hunwardsen and Josh Hunwardsen, Jessica Georguson, Aimee (Nate) Haberkern, Hallie Georguson, Carrie Ann, Kelly and Kaycee Cook and one Great Grandson, Phoenix (Cameron and Bree); his siblings: brothers, Dale Hunwardsen, Gary (Mary) Hunwardsen; sister, Lois Gotliebson and sister-in-law Jan Hunwardsen; sister-in-law, Gerri Monckton; brothers-in-law, Bob McLeish, Andrew McLeish; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister, Vera Lorenzen; brother-in-law Burdette Lorenzen; sister-in-law Rosalie Hunwardsen; brother-in-law Gaylon Gotliebson; brother, Butch Hunwardsen; father-in-law, mother-in-law; brother-in-law Rodney McLeish, brother-in-law Arthur Monckton.

The Whole Body Donation Program for medical research and education is through Aeternitas Life in Portland Oregon.