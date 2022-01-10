Larry Towne

Larry E. Towne, age 81, of Washta, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville with Clif Cockburn officiating. Burial will be held at the Sunset View Cemetery of Washta with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post #283 of Washta. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Larry E. Towne was born May 11, 1940 near Danbury, Iowa to Roy and Maurine (Johnson) Towne. He graduated from Danbury High School in 1960. He was drafted to the U.S. Army in 1963 and was discharged in 1965.

Upon return from the service in 1965, Larry got a job as the operating engineer at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. During his working career he was a farmer, was an auctioneer for Towne Auction and worked for Service Master.

He was united in marriage to Judy Wilcox on November 13, 1965. To this union five children were born: Terry, Jacob, Traci, Kristi and Kelli.

Larry loved Westerns, his favorite being Gunsmoke. He also loved a good auction.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy; his sons, Terry (Mitzi) Towne and Jacob Towne; his daughters, Traci Wink, Kristi (Dave) Recker and Kelli Towne (special friend, Chris Driesen); and his grandchildren, Brandi Wink, Dakota Driesen, Mikinzie Driesen, Breanna Driesen, Lauren Perkins, Tyler Towne, Trevor Towne and Ryan Towne.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents.