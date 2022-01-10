Maurine Sobieski, age 100, of Correctionville, passed away on Tuesday, January 04, 2022 at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville.

A funeral service was held on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with Rev. Carl K. Benge officiating. Burial will be held at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Helen Maurine Goddard Sobieski was born February 22, 1921 in Colton, South Dakota to George Francis and Minnie (Helgerson) Goddard. She graduated from Pierson High School, and then earned her Normal Training for teaching certificate from Wayne State Teachers College.

She was united in marriage to Russell Sobieski on March 2, 1940 in Pierson, Iowa. To this union three children were born. They made their home in Correctionville and Maurine enjoyed being a homemaker for her family.

She taught country school for a short time but was primarily a partner in farming with Russell. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where she belonged to the United Methodist Women.

Maurine was a 4-H project leader. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and gardening as well as traveling and camping with Russell.

Maurine is survived by her children, Allen (Carol) Sobieski of Correctionville, IA and Linda (Mark) Chmelar of Dubuque, IA; daughter in-law, Alice Sobieski of Correctionville, IA; nine grandchildren, Mike (Julie) Sobieski of Johnston, IA, Monica (Ron) Miller of Correctionville, IA, Tammy Sobieski of Deland, FL, Tom Sobieski of Aurora, CO, Everett (Shirley) Sobieski of Deltona, FL, Jessica Hruska of Dubuque, IA, Nathan (Rose) Chmelar of Holy Cross, IA, Brian (Aimie) Chmelar of Durango, IA and Daniel (Devan) Chmelar of Hampstead, NC; 22 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by sisters, Joann Heise of Rhinelander, WI; Bethel Nystrom of Hampton, VA; Beverly Gabor of Washburn, WI; and brother, Ken Goddard of Spring Hill, KS.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Minnie and George Goddard; her husband Russell; her son, Gary; sisters, Fran Stevens, Jean Hardie and Marge Olander; and brothers, Don Goddard and Dean Goddard.