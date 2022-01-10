Sherry Wilson By Editor | January 10, 2022 | 0 Sherry M. Willson, 69 of Pierson passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at UnityPoint Health in Sioux City, IA. Funeral arrangements are pending with Rohde Funeral Home. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Maurine Sobieski January 10, 2022 | No Comments » Dale Hayworth January 10, 2022 | No Comments » Larry Towne January 10, 2022 | No Comments » Violet Rohlk January 10, 2022 | No Comments » Earl Hunwardsen January 10, 2022 | No Comments »