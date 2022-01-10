Steven Hoffman

Steven L. Hoffman, 49 of Sioux City, Iowa passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at a care facility in Correctionville, IA.

Services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at the St. Paul’s Indian Mission.

Steven Lee Hoffman was born on June 29, 1972, in Sioux City, IA to Alice “Judy” Hoffman and Patrick Wright.

He grew up in Sioux City and as a young boy was very adventurous with his brothers and friends. Participated in Taekwondo at the Indian center and kept a mischievous smile on and his fearless spirit stayed with him throughout his life.

As an adult Steven worked various jobs such as a roofer mainly, in restaurants and loved tanning hides with his brother and dad. He loved to garden, draw, paint and cook. He loved his children and family very much and will be missed dearly.

Steven is survived by his children, Asheena W, Alina W, Levi W, Heavenly H, Steven Jr.; mother, Alice; father, Patrick; brother, Landon H; sister, Lisa H; several nieces and nephews and grandchildren.

He is preceded by his son, Patrick Hoffman; grandparents, Taft and Pearl Hoffman; and numerous aunts and uncles.