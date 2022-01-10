Violet Rohlk

Violet L. Rohlk, age 86, of Cushing, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s of Sioux City.

A funeral service was held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM at the St. John Lutheran Church of Cushing with Dr. Lynn Dau officiating. Burial will be at the Holstein Cemetery of Holstein. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein is in charge of the arrangements. The church will be live streaming the funeral on their Facebook page found here: https://www.facebook.com/stjohncushing

Violet Lorraine Rohlk was born November 4, 1935, in Emerson, Nebraska, the daughter of the late Richard and Lavern (Burcham) Lieber. She grew up on the family farm with her two older brothers, Wilbur and Emil. Violet’s schooling started at 4 years old at the country school located 2 miles away.

In 1953, she graduated from East High School in Sioux City. Violet was proficient at shorthand and two days after graduating, she was able to utilize this skill at the Sioux City Iron Company; and three years after that at the Traveler’s Insurance Company.

Violet met Lloyd E. Rohlk at the Tomba Ballroom in 1954 where they fell in love while dancing their favorite dance, the Fox Trot. They were united in marriage July 26, 1959 and started their home on a farmstead north of Cushing, Iowa where they raised six children.

Violet enjoyed her time as a 4-H leader, painting, sewing, gardening, canning, traveling and playing Bingo. She was a member at the St. John Lutheran Church and liked her time participating in the circle and quilting groups.

Creating a warm family home for all of her children and their growing families brought Violet the most joy. She loved baking everyone’s favorite dishes while celebrating the holidays and other family celebrations.

Violet is survived by six children: Brad L. (Pam) Rohlk of Holstein, Iowa; Brian L. (Amy) Rohlk of Holstein, Iowa; Amber R. (Ron) Caravan of Waukee, Iowa; Angie K. (Tony) Heck of Salix, Iowa; Brett R. (Amy) Rohlk of Jacksonville, Illinois; Annette M. (Todd) Moudry of Elk Run Heights, Iowa. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren: Sheena (Scott) Sanders of Holstein, Iowa; Justin (Cassie) Rohlk of Holstein, Iowa; Shannon (Dalton) Syverson of Chanhassen, Minnesota; Brianna (Jeff) Witzke of Holstein, Iowa; Calvin Rohlk (fiancée Katelyn) of Cushing, Iowa; Colten Rohlk of Holstein, Iowa; Tyler Caravan of DeWitt, Iowa; Tara Caravan of Waukee, Iowa; Trevor Heck of Humboldt, Iowa; Tatum Heck of Salix, Iowa; Tamara Heck of Salix, Iowa; William Rohlk of Jacksonville, Illinois; Lily Rohlk of Jacksonville, Illinois; Jack Rohlk of Jacksonville, Illinois; Elizabeth Moudry of Elk Run Heights, Iowa; 2 step grandchildren Austin Miller (fiancée Abigail) of Elk Point, South Dakota; Brayden Miller of Holstein, Iowa; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother Emil (Mary) Lieber of Sioux City, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 48 years; her brother, Wilbur; sister-in-law, Donna Lieber; sister-in-law, Wilma Hansen; and brother-in-law, Rodney Hansen.