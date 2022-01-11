Kingsley City Council Minutes/Bills — January 3, 2022

Kingsley City Council

January 3, 2022

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on January 3, 2022. Present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Bohle, Jasperson and Mathers. Beelner was absent.

Mayor Bohle and Councilmen Rolling, Jasperson and Kremer were sworn in by City Attorney Thompson.

Agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the December 6, 2021 meeting were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Maintenance Report:

List of bills was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Rolling, all ayes, motion carried.

A-Ox, Amb oxygen 57.73

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Amazon, Lib books/supplies 1,076.55

American Legion Nash Post, flags 80.00

Baker & Taylor, Lib books/videos 893.38

Beelner Service, gr open/Lib water cooler 1,961.40

Bobbi Hirschman, reimb amb supplies/mileage 580.81

Bohle Construction, snow removal 1,370.00

Brown Supply, cutting edges 2,170.00

Builders Sharpening, chainsaw parts 116.74

Cengage, Lib books 80.00

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 192.00

Demco, Lib supplies 251.49

Eakes, supplies 100.67

FirstNet, police phone bills 182.28

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 904.75

Frontier, phone bill 137.12

GIS Benefits, life/disab ins Jan 54.72

Hach, water chemicals 439.46

Happy Creations, 3 Charcuterie platters 165.00

Hawkins, pump 261.75

Iowa League, Leadership handbook 40.00

Iowa One Call, locates 30.90

Ipers, Ipers 3,510.00

IRS, Fed/Fica 7,168.60

Jack’s Uniforms, vest (Dunn), supplies 1,649.39

Julie Culler, reimb Lib expense 40.45

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 229.81

Kingsley Vol Amb, Dec runs 2,150.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising Dec 760.00

KPTH, advertising Dec 1,700.00

KMK Apparel, plaque 35.00

Lammers, parts/repair 251.22

Metering & Technology, Trimble tablet 7,999.00

MidAmerican Energy, Dec utilities 3,918.48

Overhead Door, fix amb door 150.00

PCC, ambulance billing Oct 550.61

Plymouth Co Landfill, Dec tonnage 6,390.77

Presto-X, pest control 53.00

Quill, supplies 933.67

Rick Bohle, expenses Dec/trailer 200.00

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Simmering-Cory, annual web hosting 450.00

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone 80.00

Thompson, update doors at Comm Bldg 300.00

Triple C, pest control 5,225.00

United Healthcare, health ins 4,213.41

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb/framing reimb 244.72

WEX, gas 1,112.28

Wiatel, phone/internet 536.72

Wiatel, computer service 317.60

TOTAL 61,551.87

Library Special Expenses:

Center Point, Lib books 174.51

Fire Dept. Special Expenses:

Brandon Sitzmann, reimb tank lid 55.83

F.S. Repair, lights 545.73

Expenses by Fund: General, 48,840.31; Road Use, 9,572.01; Employee Benefits, 6,422.53; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 5,192.50; Lib Special, 1,067.63; Fire Dept. Special, 0.00; Amb. Special, 0.00; Debt Service, 12,172.52; Water, 13,107.90; Sewer, 13,828.89; Solid Waste, 7,867.35. Total: 118,071.64. Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 50,712.79; Operating Grants, 24,636.21; General, 46,334.02; Transfer In, 5,192.50. Total: 126,875.52.

Public Forum: Dave Dugan addressed the Council with his concerns about recent open burning at Bainbridge Construction on East 1st St. The Council will be sending the City inspector to take a look at that property and also the rental property on Quest Ave. Moville Mayor Jim Fischer talked with the Council about sharing a building/nuisance inspector with several other area cities. This will be discussed at the February meeting.

Maintenance Report: Storm damage is cleaned up, fixing up a trailer for a generator, training Brian Book. Jantz also asked about carrying over 27.5 hours of vacation that he was unable to use in 2021. Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle to allow the 27.5 hours and 5.25 hours for Sitzmann, all voted aye, motion carried.

December treasurer’s report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

James Dunn was formally hired as a full-time police officer on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Kremer, at a salary of $50,000.00 per year and when academy is completed will be considered for the Police Chief position, all voted aye, motion carried.

No fire report.

Ordinance #262 (No residential shipping containers) third reading was introduced by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Motion to approve third reading by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Motion to approve third reading on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #263 (Re-zone request for change from R-1, Residential to C, Commercial for Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and the east one hundred eighty feet (E 180’) of Lot 2, of the replat of part of Lot 4, Kingsley Addition to the Town of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa.) The third reading was introduced by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Motion to approve third reading by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Kremer, nay; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Motion to approve third reading on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried.

Dollar General Beer and Wine permit was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, motion carried, all voted aye.

Blake Stubbs was appointed to the Planning and Zoning Board on motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle, motion carried, all voted aye.

Mid-Sioux request for funding was approved in the amount of $200.00 on motion by Rolling, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

Contract with Triple C Pest Control in the amount of $5,225.00 was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Ordinance #264 (Building code for accessory building height and sidewalls) first reading was introduced by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote, Rolling, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried.

Budget Workshop was set for January 17th at 6:00 p.m.

Resolution for Maximum Levy Hearing was set for February 7th at 7:15 p.m. on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Ads with KMEG/KPTH were approved until June 30, 2022 on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Discussion was held concerning the local medical clinic. Council members will reach out to vendors and report back at January 17th meeting.

There were no building permits.

Adjourn on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 13, 2022