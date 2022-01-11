Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes/Claims — December 21, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

December 21, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on January 21, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. 2021 Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the December 21, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the December 14, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll to be paid on 12/22/2021 and claims paid on 12/21/21. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a Resolution Agreement 122121-1 between the City of Le Mars and Plymouth County for wards/precincts effective 1/15/22. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

John Ahlers of the Plymouth Co. Fair Board presented their budget request for $28,000 for FY 2022-23.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for tile crossing in Section 9/10 of Elkhorn Township on Pioneer Ave. and a permit for tile crossing in Section 29/30 Elgin Township on Lake Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a purchase from Ziegler for a 2022 Cat140 M motor grader with a trade in of 2004 140 H for a net amount of $269,030 for FY 2022-23. Tom will pursue the purchase of a 2nd motor grader for FY 2022-23. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the Title VI Resolution 122121-2 with the DOT. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the Title VI Non-Discrimination assurances agreement and the Title VI Non-Discrimination agreement with the IDOT. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to open the Plymouth County public hearing at 11:00 am for the first reading of the reprecincting ordinance. Motion Carried.

No members from the public were present; no comments have been received.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to close the public hearing at 11:02 am. Motion Carried.

Judy Bowman and several Board members were present from the Wet Nose Animal Rescue seeking funds of $10,000 for FY 2022-23 for Plymouth County.

Dick Sievers of Mid Sioux Opportunity was present to share information and a budget request of $16,500 in FY 2022-23.

Matt Loutsch, Weed Commissioner, presented the County weed commission FY 2022-23 budget of $77,000.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:55 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 12-21-21

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 61.00

Addept Media advertising 110.00

AgriVision Equipment Group mower parts 372.83

Noel Ahmann mileage 45.36

City of Akron medical transport 250.00

All Saints Parish rent assistance 300.00

Allied Oil & Supply Company MISCELLANEOUS 662.58

Arnold Motor Supply PARTS 153.47

Amy Augustine mileage 27.44

Autry Reporting deposition 100.70

Barry Becker Drywall remodeling labor/materials 700.00

Bomgaars supplies 476.71

Bugman Pest & Rodent Control pest control 50.00

Jim Bybee Law Office attorney fees 207.90

Central Iowa Detention juvenile detention 442.00

Central Iowa Distributing custodial supplies 79.45

Chemsearch GREASE 849.00

Clabaugh & Goslinga, PLC legal fees 4766.65

Cornhusker International PARTS 270.45

Dakota County Sheriff service 18.00

Des Moines Stamp SUPPLIES 115.20

Victoria DeVos cell phone/supplies 98.15

DeVries Tool & Supply WELDING SUPPLIES 632.50

Drivers License Guide 2022 ID checking guide 35.95

Eakes Inc. courthouse supplies 283.58

Dave Erdmann MEALS & LODGING 8.11

Fareway kitchen supplies 229.49

Farm & Home Publishers PUBLICATIONS 261.00

Floyd Valley Healthcare inmate medical 741.00

Frontier ethernet/phone services 2358.27

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone allowance 30.00

Gordon Flesch Company copier contract 291.68

Groves Emergency Lighting new vehicle equipment 2186.60

gWorks COMPUTER SERVICES 452.39

Jamie Hauser mileage 170.80

Henry M. Adkins & Son annual maint agreement 12,330.00

Madalyn Hewitt program supplies 8.28

City of Hinton UTILITIES 130.67

Zach Holtgrewe MEALS & LODGING 12.08

HomeTown Mobility threshold rubber ramp 180.00

Gary Horton mileage 188.16

Hughe’s Excavation dirt and trucking 1940.00

Iowa Dept of Public Safety online warrants & article 3474.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy CTE application 150.00

Iowa State Sheriffs’ & Deputies membership renewals 675.00

ISAC registration fee 210.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 61.47

Jensen Motors OUTSIDE SERVICE 1709.53

Jim Jones shirts & supplies 413.17

Dr. Jason Koelewyn autopsy expense 445.00

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1720.00

Langel’s Plumbing, Heating service call 206.50

City of Le Mars utilities 746.54

Le Mars Agri Center softener salt 286.65

L.G. Everist GRANULAR 5167.96

Alan Lucken mileage 45.36

Mark Marienau MEALS & LODGING 12.08

Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home county burial 1250.00

John Meis mtg. expenses 71.73

Dave Meylor rent assist 250.00

Microfilm Imaging Systems scanning deed books 2622.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 7357.25

Midwest Wheel PARTS 392.80

Mr. Muffler UTV tires 401.18

NACVSO membership dues 200.00

National Pen Co. outreach items 154.02

Oakleaf Property Management rent assistance 250.00

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 94.64

One Office Solutions office supplies 156.54

Peterbilt of Sioux City OUTSIDE SERVICE 385.21

Pitchfork Ag FILTERS 22.85

Ply Co Board of Health covid funds pass thru grant 1658.97

Ply Co Solid Waste Agency landfill charges 36.25

Plymouth Co Treasurer flex benefit reimb 826.46

Premier Communications phone service 981.07

Quality Lube Center service 57.35

Darin Raymond MV expense 97.29

Rexwinkel Funeral Homes transport 542.50

Richards Construction construction project 7252.75

Rockmount Research & Alloys WELDING SUPPLIES.. 2298.89

Thomas Rohe SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 87.07

L & D Mowing mowing service 420.00

Schmillen Construction TILE & INTAKES-REIMB. 1191.20

Schneider Geospatial survey plat layer on GIS 1200.00

Sioux Sales Company uniform 39.95

Stanley Security Solutions jail repairs 81.00

Staples office supplies 96.99

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Stone Group Architects architect fees 837.72

Thomson Reuters CLEAR subscription 240.75

Titan Machinery PARTS 78.73

Union County Electric tower 74.00

UnityPoint Clinic SAFETY 49.00

US POSTAL SERVICE postage 318.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 204.75

Verizon cell phones 405.09

VISA training expenses 419.67

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 83.10

Duane Walhof cell phone allowance 60.00

Zep Manufacturing SHOP SUPPLIES 332.83

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 3729.49

