River Valley School Board Minutes/Bills — December 28, 2021

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

12/28/2021 — 6:30 PM

Board Room, Jr/Sr High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Scott Knaack, Vice – President

Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Ted Mammen, President

Sharlene Duncan, Board Member

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

1. A Board Work Session Will Take Place Prior to the Regular Meeting

2. Call to Order 6:30 pm

The meeting was called to order by Board President, Ted Mammen, following the board work session.

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Roll Call

All Board Members were present.

5. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

No visitors were present.

6. Consent Items

The board reviewed the consent items. Since the SBO had other obligations, any questions the board asked will be addressed at a later time. Questions that could be answered were that free meals will continue through the end of the school year, but it has not been determined if it will continue into 22-23. That will be a federal government decision. Discussion took place on the billing for the shared superintendent. Motion was made to approve the consent items.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of Past Meetings

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

7. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

There was no correspondence for the board.

B. Administrative Reports

Since the meeting had been rescheduled, none of the administrators were available for the meeting. The board reviewed the submitted written reports.

1. Elementary Principal’s Report

PLC was ongoing. The Christmas parties took place on Dec. 21st. The KDT Celebrations took place on Dec. 22nd. End of the quarter is the same day, Dec. 22nd. Grades will be finalized January 7th. Teachers have really been a team when filling in for others when we are short on subs. The Building Leadership Team has been so helpful to me this school year. I am really thankful for the way they lead with kindness and direction in our building.

2. JH/HS Principal’s Report

I attended the ISFLC (Financial leadership) conference in Des Moines. The session focused on leadership evaluations and the new leadership standards being used in Iowa. The Special Education System will change from IDEA to ACHIEVE. We will be using PD time in April and May and rolling out the system on April 30th. Finals will be Tuesday (12-21-21) Periods 1-5 and Wednesday (12-22-21) Periods 6-8. Students can Opt-out of a few tests if achieving the following criteria: 85% in class, 6 or fewer absences, 3 or fewer tardies. They can opt out of up to 2 finals and excused misses will e made up in January. We are looking to see if we will need to hire another associate for a new student. We are continuing to advertise for a FCS teacher.

3. Curriculum Director’s Report

January 3rd Professional Development is complete. I attended a MTSS Coach Conference & are implementing some of these ideas into in-house PD. I was invited to join the Teacher Leadership Network Advisory Team with the AEA and joined the first meeting. I also facilitated the JH/HS social studies curriculum review meeting. Finalizing the grant writing process for coding PD/funding and continue to attend Statewide Curriculum Network Zooms. Continue curriculum and standards work through PLC’s, PBIS implementation, and data review for intervention needs. Implemented Heggerty K-5 for supplemental phonemic awareness instruction and EdReady is in place for 6-12 teachers supplemental/intervention use.

4. Athletic Director’s Report

There are 11 girls participating in basketball. 9 boys make up the boy’s basketball roster. We are currently sending 4 to Ridge View to wrestle. We have 7 7th graders and 9 8th grade girl’s basketball players. The dance team recently participated in the State Dance Competition and received a division I rating. The choir and band had a great winter concert last week. The FFA fruit sales was a big hit.

8. Old Business

A. Return to Learn Plan

Discussed the Return to Learn plan and the small numbers of those students and staff that have had to quarantine prior to the holiday break. Discussed the fact that we will not know how the break will affect these numbers when school resumes. The board was also informed of the new quarantine rules the CDC instituted with 5 days of quarantine and 5 days with a mask, as long as symptom free. No action was taken to revise the Return to Learn plan.

9. Information Only

Nothing was shared.

10. New Business

A. Resignations

There were no resignations to review.

B. Contracts

The Board approved Paige Rassel for the school nurse position at $23.35/hour. The board also approved Laura Myers for the 2nd grade.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Sharlene Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. At-Risk and Dropout Prevention Application

This program allows for the district to have such programs as the Reading Intervention program, Counselors, Summer extended services, Key time, an At-risk coordinator, academic supports and credit recover.

Recommend to approve the Modified Supplemental Amount for At Risk/Dropout Prevention of $11,916.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

D. Early Graduation Requests

Several students requested to graduate at semester.

Recommend approving the requested early graduation, pending successful completion of all requirements.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. Purchase of Required Equipment – Shot Clocks for gym

Due to the state requiring the use of shot clocks for the 22-23 winter season, I would recommend the wireless shot clock option, including the LED light strips around the back board. $9,235 total cost plus shipping and installation. Will be purchased with PPEL funds.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Scott Knaack

Voting: Unanimously Approved

F. Phase II of HVAC in Washta

The board had previously discussed the three phases of the HVAC project in Washta. This would be Phase II of this project. To avoid any increase in the proposed cost, which would take place in January, I would recommend approving Phase II of the project, from Interstate Mechanical, at the cost of $83,045.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

11. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

There was no discussion.

B. Superintendent Report

Mr. Bailey discussed the release of the Iowas School Performance Profile and the data included.

Three areas were of importance: 1. All accountability levels for targeted status and ESSA support status levels were frozen and carried forward from 2019. New schools in 2020 or 2021 will have a blank support status.

2. River Valley MET the requirements at one level but not the other. This status was CARRIED OVER.

3. From the IDOE release, “When comparing performance scores from 2019 to 2021, it is important to take into account the disruptions the COVID-19 pandemic had on school during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.”

He discussed the ISFLC conference he attended. The specific session was Employment Issues in the Post Pandemic Era. This included creative ways to hire/attract employees.

The SBRC request for approval of the corrective action plan for the late filed report was approved by the SBRC

12. Adjournment

The Meeting was adjourned at 8:24 pm

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

DECEMBER 2021 BOARD BILLS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. REV-ENUE PURPOSE STATEMENT PROCEEDINGS 925.60

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES American Flags for the front of the building 29.90

AMC SOUTHERN HILLS 12 ELEMENTARY CHRISTMAS MOVIE 1,424.75

BALDWIN, LORI November Mileage 110.88

BISENIUS, ADAM PHONE STIPEND 50.00

CHEMSEARCHFE BWT-95,43 LB / 2 X 2.5 GL, NAC NC 1,966.88

CHEROKEE COUNTY AUDITOR CHEROKEE COUNTY SCHOOL ELECTION BILLING 831.97

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR 2 X 4 X 8 (4) 28.95

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE 2-keys made for garage 1-forJoel and ot 16.76

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITION-ING WATER SOFTENER & SALT – CVILLE 120.20

DECKER EQUIPMENT standard sized exit light guard 188.60

DEMAREST, MARK FIXED GARBAGE DISPOSAL IN FCS ROOM 200.00

DOLLAR GENERAL MC Grip Liner Grey 6.00

GALVA-HOLSTEIN COMM. SCHOOLS TLC 1ST SEMESTER 84,972.24

GORDON FLESCH TONER FOR LIBRARY STUDENT PRINTER 158.72

HEGGERTY Shipping 646.30

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL karcher versamatic motor filter 1,045.68

HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL DOT PHYSICAL FOR JOHN HANSON 136.00

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP MILEAGE 623.18

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK NOV INTERNET 359.65

JOHNSON PROPANE INC .183% TAX 2,101.07

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC wiper blades 223.76

KINGSLEY PIERSON 2ND QTR SHARED SUPT 75,088.96

KNAACK, CHARLES PHONE STIPEND 20.00

LAWTON-BRONSON CSD TLC 1ST SEMESTER 4,063.90

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO TLC 1ST SEMESTER.. 3,694.45

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. PRESCHOOL 273.68

MID-STEP SERVICES NOV 21 SPEC ED SERVICES FOR STUDENT 6,000.00

NASCO brilliant yellow glaze 17.30

NEW COOP OCT/NOV GAS CARDTRL 2,308.99

NORTHWEST AEA FOUNDATION LITERACY INTERVENTION BOOKS 242.16

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK BACKGROUND CHECK 265.50

PARROTT, NANCY FCS REIMBURSEMENT 100.65

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 1,848.75

PHILLIPS, NOAH PHONE STIPEND 50.00

PHONAK LLC Shipping 1,925.91

PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCIAL POSTAGE MACHINE LEASE 158.64

RADIO ACCOUNTING SERVICE COMMUNITY AWARENESS MESSAGE 390.00

RAYS MID BELL MUSIC CO. Alto Sax Neckstraps 1,407.94

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION EXPENSE 235.53

RICK’S COMPUTERS HAVIT LAPTOP COOLING PAD 590.00

SAM’S CLUB ***see attached receipt 93.46

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY FREIGHT 44.73

SECURE SHRED SOLUTIONS SHREDDING SERVICE 96.00

STAPLES ADVANTAGE SHARPIE GEL PENS 39.33

TRANE U.S. DBA TRANE display panel etc. and labor 2,979.00

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL PEST CONTROL – C’VILLE 150.00

U.S. POST OFFICE P.O. BOX FEE 166.00

VISA IASB FALL CONFERENCE MEALS BISENIUS/EVAN 1,154.68

VOSS LIGHTING 16 watt led bulbs for main gym 243.25

Fund Total: 199,831.24

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

SU INSURANCE QUARTERLY PREMIUM INSTALLMENT 19,913.00

Fund Total: 19,913.00

Checking Account Total: 219,744.24

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Women’s Summer Short Sleeve Tee Distress 373.78

ASPI SOLUTIONS, INC. DBA ASPIMEETZ.COM 2021 RV JH Track Meet 192.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC. Youth Single Ply Reversible Shorts RED 1,166.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. CONCESSIONS 307.91

MITCHELL, LISA Hot chocolate for KDT Groups 23.94

SAM’S CLUB ***see attached receipt 289.82

Fund Total: 2,353.45

Checking Account Total: 2,353.45

Checking 3 Fund: 33 SECURE AN ADVANCED VISION FOR EDUCATION

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS UPGRADE CAMERAS FROM ACC6 TO ACC7 2,676.40

Fund Total: 2,676.40

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

BOHLE CONSTRUCTION LLC INSTALL NEW FLAG POLE & CONCRETE 2,850.00

BOOK SYSTEMS INC. C’VILLE LIBRARY UPGRADE 785.00

GORDON FLESCH DEC. COPIER LEASE 847.01

MIDWEST HVAC SOLUTIONS 5 GALLON FILTER KIT 4,918.30

RICKS COMPUTERS PC for Leslie to do our poster making 1,338.00

Fund Total: 10,738.31

Checking 3 Fund: 40 DEBT SERVICE FUND

TRUIST GOVERNMENTAL FINANCE 1/1/22 INTEREST PAYMENT 10,939.50

Fund Total: 10,939.50

Checking Account Total: 24,354.21

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SSO 1,954.00

DOLLAR GENERAL sauce.. 17.00

HOBART (STRACHAN SALES) LABOR – SERVICE 159.75

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. SSO 9,614.35

Fund Total: 11,745.10

Checking Account Total: 11,745.10

DEC. 2021 ADDITIONAL BOARD BILLS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

ANC DBA LONG LINES DEC. 2021 310.33

COCKBURN, JILL HOME SCHOOL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM 250.00

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF WATER & SEWER – CONCESSION 274.14

DUNWELL LLC LOOKED AT LEAK & MADE LIST OF FITTINGS 3,339.74

FRONTIER NOV. PHONE BILL 381.30

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL renown 5 in. polyproplene counter brush 14.16

IDA COUNTY AUDITOR ELECTION EXPENSE 163.60

JACOBS ELECTRIC LABOR ON LOCKER ROOM BREAKER & LIGHTS 168.58

JCL SOLUTIONS SHIPPING/HANDLING 116.66

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. CLEANING SUPPLIES – VINEGAR & DETERGENT 358.98

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELEC-TRICITY – C’VILLE 8,978.23

NASCO mahogany brown glazed 85.13

SANITARY SERVICES NOV. GARBAGE – WASHTA 551.20

SCHOOL SPECIALTY Daily Memo Book, 5-7/8 x 9-3/8 Inches 81.00

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE Old tire disposal 1,083.84

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH YOUTH MINISTRY BACKPACK PROGRAM FOOD 264.99

Fund Total: 16,421.88

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

SU INSURANCE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PREMIUM ENDOR 16 & 17 60.00

Fund Total: 60.00

Checking Account Total: 16,481.88

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

BRUS, JOEL JR HI BASKETBALL REF VS WC 80.00

GOETTSCH, ERIC OFFICIAL JR HI BBALL VS MVAO 240.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC. Athletic Tape 229.80

HAUGE, STEVE JR HIGH REF VS COU / WHITING 100.00

HUISINGA, NICOLE 11 x 15 cake 70.00

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION District Dues 443.50

KIRWAN, GREG OFFICIAL BBALL VS OABCIG 110.00

LUBBERS, CALEB OFFICIAL BBALL VS OABCIG 220.00

NORDSTROM, OSCAR JR HIGH REF COU & WHITING 100.00

NW DISTRICT FFA Greenhand Fireup Camp 92.75

RILEY, DYLAN OFFICIAL BBALL VS OABCIG 220.00

RIVER VALLEY BOOSTER CLUB SOFTBALL UNIFORMS — CON-CESSION REVENUE.. 1,568.29

VANDERLOO, TYLER BASKETBALL REFS 12-3-21 VS. WC 110.00

VERZANI, AMANDA NHS Induction Reception Supplies 61.11

WITT, MARGARET Dollar Tree- Play 134.19

ZAHNLEY, DOUG OFFICIAL JR HI BBALL VS MVAO 320.00

Fund Total: 4,099.64

Checking Account Total: 4,099.64

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

ACE SIGNS NEW ELECTRONIC SIGN 9,797.28

Fund Total: 9,797.28

Checking Account Total: 9,797.28

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. SSO 944.13

MCCORMACK DISTRIBUTING CO., INC. SHIPPING 200.62

Fund Total: 1,144.75

Checking Account Total: 1,144.75

