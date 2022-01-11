 Skip to content

Woodbury Central Notice of Public Hearing (Playground Equipment)

Woodbury Central Community School
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Woodbury Central Community School District will hold a public hearing on January 25th, 2022 at 7:30 pm in the High School Library of the school in Moville, Iowa. This hearing is to approve specifications for construction of a new playground on the school property and to direct the letting of bids for said project.

Published in The Record
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Thursday, January 20, 2022

