| logout
Woodbury Central Notice of Public Hearing (Playground Equipment)
Woodbury Central Community School
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Woodbury Central Community School District will hold a public hearing on January 25th, 2022 at 7:30 pm in the High School Library of the school in Moville, Iowa. This hearing is to approve specifications for construction of a new playground on the school property and to direct the letting of bids for said project.
Published in The Record
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Thursday, January 20, 2022