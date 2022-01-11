Woodbury Central Notice of Public Hearing (Playground Equipment)

Woodbury Central Community School

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Woodbury Central Community School District will hold a public hearing on January 25th, 2022 at 7:30 pm in the High School Library of the school in Moville, Iowa. This hearing is to approve specifications for construction of a new playground on the school property and to direct the letting of bids for said project.

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022