Pages 3 & 9 — This Week’s Obituaries By Editor | January 13, 2022 | 0 Local obituaries can be found on pages 3 & 9 of this week’s Record. They can also be read by clicking a name below. Dale Hayworth Larry Towne Earl Hunwardsen Violet Rohlk Maureen Sobieski James “Jim” Sheehan Sherry Wilson Steven Hoffman Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Chicken Schnitzel & Piccata January 13, 2022 | No Comments » Page 8 — FNB Bank Donations January 5, 2022 | No Comments » Page One and Facebook — Pam Clark’s Sunset Photos January 5, 2022 | No Comments »