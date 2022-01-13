Sherry Wilson

Sherry M. Willson, 69 of Pierson passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at UnityPoint Health in Sioux City, IA.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Rohde Funeral Home.

Sherry was born October 13, 1952 to William (Bill) and Janice (Ziesler) Oehlerking in Sioux City, IA. She attended Lawton-Bronson High School. She married Ron Peters in 1969, to this union two children were born. In 1974 she married Gary Caskey, and in 2001 she married Keith Willson, Keith passed away 2011. Sherry worked at Aalfs Manufacturing, Stone container, and numerous bartending jobs.

Sherry enjoyed playing Bingo with her Mom and daughter, cribbage with her brother Bill and grandson, Lane and Yahtzee with her best friend Shelly. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning, listening to music, and had a love of nature and all animals, large or small. As her health declined she enjoyed playing games on her phone where she met many new friends.

Sherry is survived by her daughter, Trina, son, Todd (Cheri), grandchildren, Zack, Alesha, Austin, Lane, Nolan, Jaci and Dannielle, great grandchildren, Bella and Beau, her brother, Randy, sisters-in-law, Patty and Renette, brother-in-law, Denny, and her best friend for 53 years, Shelly (Ron) Beckstrom, special nephew Jamie and an abundance of nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Keith, parents, brothers, Bill and Kenny, sister, Cindy, sister-in-law, Marilyn and special friend, Marc.