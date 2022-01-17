Greetings from the Golden Dome by Sen. Jim Carlin (January 14, 2021)

The 2022 legislative session has officially begun. The first week of session involves speeches by legislative leaders, the chief justice, and the governor.

On the first day we heard a speech from Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver. He discussed many of the issues we have heard about over the last several months – lowering taxes, growing Iowa’s workforce and making Iowa one of the best states to live.

One of the things Senator Whitver said in his speech is:

“Recently, Iowa was rated as one of the best states for opportunity. We were named the state in the strongest position to withstand the Covid pandemic and we were also named the fastest state to recover from it. After 5 years of a Republican trifecta, Iowa’s success is no longer subjective – it’s objective.”

We know the policies that have been passed over the last several years are good for Iowans and their families. We’ve seen successes from those policies, and want to continue building on those successes. It is no secret Republicans in the legislature are dedicated to tax relief this legislative session, and Senate Republicans do not want to waste the opportunity we have for permanent, meaningful tax relief. This was even more apparent after watching Governor Kim Reynolds give her Condition of the State on Tuesday. The governor also talked about tax relief and workforce and many of the ways we can address these issues, like licensing reform, unemployment reform, and cutting tax rates to make Iowa more attractive and competitive with neighboring states.

Governor Reynolds’ speech was memorable for many reasons, but a few lines stood out:

“But in the small towns, around kitchen tables, in the fields and back-offices, Iowans understand that we in this building don’t fund anything. They do. And right now, they’re paying too much. Last year, the state ended with a $1.2 billion surplus, on top of nearly $1 billion cash reserves. That’s good. We kept spending down. But it also means that, despite the historic 2018 tax cuts, we’re still taking too much from Iowans’ paychecks. That needs to stop. Now.”

Senate Republicans have a clear record of keeping our promises. On issues like reliable education funding, responsible budgets, mental health, and tax relief, year after year those promises have been kept.

With too much taxpayer money in Des Moines, Iowans know Senate Republicans will work to make sure they keep more of their hard-earned money. In stark contrast to the explosion of government and trillions in proposed tax increases in Washington, DC, in Iowa, the governor proposed a flat tax of 4 percent, less than half of the current top Iowa income tax rate. The Senate continues to develop its tax cut package and it will have some differences from the governor’s plan, but the themes and goals are aligned.

Data have long shown that states with low or no income tax grow more quickly than states with high, punitive tax rates. Iowa is competing not just for jobs and careers, but also for workers to fill those opportunities. If Iowans keep more of what they earn, they will be more likely to accept the job offer, take the promotion, or develop their skills for the many job openings all across the economy.

I will continue to serve on the Education Committee this year.

As I have in the past, I will propose and work on legislation for educational savings accounts that will partially subsidize the cost of private school education. Governor Reynolds has a bill that would significantly fund the cost of 10,000 Iowa children who are presently enrolled in public schools. There is, however, no funding for children already enrolled in private schools.

Many parents have expressed concerns about gender identity-related content being presented to their children in our public schools. In response, I have drafted a bill that would require written notice and written consent of parents who can then opt their children out. I have also introduced legislation that would limit bathroom/locker room use to the sex of a child at birth out of the legitimate safety and privacy concerns of women and girls.

There is a notable achievement gap in Iowa that must be addressed among minorities in Iowa. I will again have a bill that will offer some student loan forgiveness to minority teachers who presently only compose 2% of Iowa’s teacher workforce when compared to 26% of Iowa’s student body. This approach has been proven to work. If successful, this might provide some relief to Iowa’s workforce shortage. In addition, I have requested a study bill that will examine the achievement gap issue to look for more answers to this pressing issue.

We have all sat down at a dinner table and seen a child glued to their device. What should concern us, is how smartphones are affecting their cognitive development. Research has shown an incremental decline in test scores and socialization of our children that can be reasonably correlated to technology. A study bill has been requested to define and address the issue.

I am not an anti-vaxxer. However, I am someone who believes Iowans have a choice when faced with vaccination mandates. If there is a risk, there should be a choice. I have submitted a request for a constitutional amendment that recognizes Iowans’ right to medical freedom and a bill that requires data tracking of death, adverse outcomes, and hospitalizations related to Covid-19 vaccinations.

Iowa seniors face many tax-related challenges and health care expenses. Last year I was thrilled to obtain some property tax relief for Iowa seniors. This year I’ve introduced legislation that would further help ease the burden of taxes, first by allowing seniors to be able to subtract the costs of their prescription drugs from their net yearly income. Secondly, I’ve submitted a bill that would allow a deferment of property taxes for widowed seniors. Those on a fixed income can have a challenging time when it comes to unexpected events, lessening stressful financial burdens is the right thing to do.

It is an exciting time to be in the Iowa Senate and deliver on the promises made to Iowans. Your input is indispensable to doing a good job as your legislator. Please feel free to email with your concerns and ideas on how I can better serve you. I am looking forward to a very productive year and will keep you updated as our work progresses.

Sincerely,

Senator Jim Carlin