Pages 3 & 4 — Legislative Columns from Carlin & Jeneary By Editor | January 17, 2022 | 0 The Iowa Legislature is back in session, and weekly columns from Rep. Tom Jeneary have started again. This session, we also have columns from Senator Jim Carlin. Read the current columns on pages 3 & 4, or view all columns by clicking below. Click here for "The Jeneary Journal" from Rep. Tom Jeneary Click here for "Greetings from the Golden Dome" by Sen. Jim Carlin Posted in Breaking News