Rep. Tom Jeneary — 2022 Legislative Session, Week 1

On Monday January 10th, the second session of the Iowa General Assembly convened into regular session. I am both humbled and honored to serve as your Representative from Iowa House District 5. Every session, House Republicans have priorities that we aim to accomplish before we adjourn. This session our top priorities are putting money back in Iowans pockets, reemploying Iowans great workforce, and putting parents back in charge of their children’s education.

Thanks to the exemplary leadership of Governor Reynolds, and the House Republicans conservative budgeting practices, Iowa’s economy is among the strongest in the nation. As a result, the Iowa government is in a surplus through our Tax Payer Relief Fund of $1 billion.

House Republicans aim to put that money back in your pocket to empower Iowans to keep their hard-earned money. Conversations are bustling in our caucus and the governor’s office about the best way to effectively sustain our strong budget while returning funds to the people.

Iowa’s economy is booming as an effective job creator, however, there is a shortage in our workforce. As it stands, there are 64,000 Iowans on unemployment and 110,000 unfilled jobs. We are shifting our focus to get Iowans to work to fill those jobs and strengthen our workforce.

Governor Reynolds committed to the people of Iowa to address this shortage of workers to help businesses prosper. Governor Reynolds has the goal of re-employing the people of this great state and getting back to work.

Last session, we heard parents’ concerns with school closures and online education being forced upon their children during the COVID-19 pandemic. House Republicans answered the call and got students back in the classroom and worked on solutions to remove race-based stereotyping from the curriculum.

Despite our success, there is still work to be done. This session, House Republicans are focused on creating greater transparency in the classroom and returning power to parents to ensure that their child is receiving the best education every Iowan deserves.

We have the goal of giving parents a voice of what their students read in the library and what fills their mind.

Our vision is permitting parents to be more involved in their children’s education. Providing parents with more choice and control in their children’s education will remain a top priority for House Republicans this session.

It has been among my greatest honors serving in House District 5, however, after redistricting I will be living in House District 3.

I am proud to announce that I will be running for re-election for this seat. I look forward to getting to know and working with some of my new constituents.

As always, please feel free to contact me.

Rep. Tom Jeneary represents District 5 in Iowa’s House of Representatives. Reach him at Tom.Jeneary@legis.iowa.gov