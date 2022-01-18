Anthon City Council Minutes/Bills — January 10, 2022

Anthon City Council

JANUARY 10, 2022

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on January 10, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barb Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Paul Lansink and Lisa Petersen. Absent was Jonathan Kuhlmann. Also present: Attorney Allyson Dirksen, Karen Newman, Sgt. Rose, Stephanie Parker, Amy Buck and Craig Handke.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 4-0.

POLICE REPORT: Sgt. Rose was present with a monthly update, but no monthly report statistics were available.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Lansink, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from December 13, 2021 meeting, financial reports as filed, Resolution 2022-01-517 Approving “The Record” as the official publication for the City of Anthon FY 2022, and renew Class E Liquor License for E&S Enterprises LLC dba Anthon Mini Mart. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Lansink and Petersen; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Benson, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 4-0.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, presented information on Food Truck Ordinances. Council discussed and gave the attorney directives on how to proceed with a new ordinance. Dirksen also presented she anticipates receiving the signed order for the property at 207 S. Cauley Ave. within the next week.

PROPERTY AT 207 S CAULEY AVE: Clerk instructed to research costs for demolishing the property for the February meeting.

EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMAL: Stephanie Parker presented a certificate of registration for a registered emotional support animal, a mini Nubian goat. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter to accept the request for the emotional support animal to reside at 305 N. 2nd Ave. Carried 4-0.

ANTHON COMMUNITY CENTER: Presentation of the quarterly report was tabled to February meeting.

MAIN STREET INTERSECTION: A request to investigate the need for stop signs at the northbound and southbound corners of 2nd Avenue and Main St and 3rd Avenue and Main St. was submitted. Further direction is being sought for the February meeting.

CITY INSPECTOR 28E: Council discussed decision not to enter into any 28E contract for a city inspector at this time.

WATER SYSTEMS IMPROVEMENTS: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Lansink, to adopt Resolution #2022-01-518 entitled “A Resolution Accepting the Water Systems Improvements – Industrial Process Technology”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Lansink and Petersen; nays – none. Motion by Benson, seconded by Petersen, to adopt Resolution #2022-01-519 entitled “A Resolution Accepting the Water Systems Improvements – Cahoy Pump Service, Inc.”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Lansink and Petersen; nays – none. Motion by Petersen seconded by Lansink, to authorize the Mayor to sign the State Revolving Fund Certificate of Final Loan Balance. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Lansink and Petersen; nays – none.

APPOINTMENTS: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Petersen, to appoint Allyson Dirksen of Heidman Law Firm, P.L.L.C., Sioux City, Iowa as City Attorney. Carried 4-0. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Petersen, to appoint Jenifer Umbach as City Clerk. Carried 4-0. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter, to appoint Craig Handke as the WIMECA Representative. Carried 4-0.

COUNCIL COMMITTEES FY 2022: Mayor Reimer appointed Lisa Petersen, Mayor Pro-tem, Jonathan Kuhlmann & Paul Lansink, the Finance Committee; Mona Kirchgatter & Lisa Petersen, the Water Committee; Lisa Petersen & Tammy Reimer, the Electric Committee; Jonathan Kuhlmann & Barb Benson, the Streets Committee; Jonathan Kuhlmann & Paul Lansink, the Sanitation Committee; Amy Buck, the Housing Authority representative; Lisa Petersen & Paul Lansink, the Landfill & E911 representatives; Barb Benson & Tammy Reimer, the Nuisance Committee; and Mona Kirchgatter & Amy Buck, the Economic Development Committee.

2022/2023 BUDGET WORKSHOP: The budget workshop was set for January 24, 2022 at 5:30 pm. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Lansink to hold a public hearing on February 14, 2022 at 5:30 pm on the proposed property tax levy. Carried 3-0. Petersen was absent from 6:41 to 6:43pm.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Clerk announced the misuse of the City’s recycling dumpsters as trash dumpsters. If the misuse continues the additional recycling dumpsters will be returned. Clerk instructed to research costs associated with hiring additional electrical support staff.

December Receipts: General-$18581.31; RUT-$5426.98; LOST-$7596.36; Debt Service-$2596.90; Water-$16094.54; Water Cap Project-$5000.00; Sewer-$10826.38; Electric-$66640.30. Total: $132762.77. Expenses: General-$28586.04; RUT-$2227.94; Water-$12319.50; Water Cap Project-$10105.97; Sewer-$8866.51; Electric-$52846.03. Total: $114951.99.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Lansink, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 7:07 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

JANUARY 2022

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 57.96

CENTURY LINK PHONE 75.73

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS CHEMICALS 50.00

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA TRAINING 160.00

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS 613.73

JOY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE SUPPLIES 50.95

GILL HAULING RECYCLE DUMPSTERS 50.00

LONG LINES PHONE 384.36

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION 3,797.55

WIMECA ENERGY 13,531.92

SALES TAX SALES TAX 1,971.41

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES 1,714.80

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAXES 1,004.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX 4,245.42

IPERS WH IPERS 4,035.28

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IOWA INSURANCE 6,000.97

PETERSEN OIL CO GENERATOR DIESEL 228.75

THE RECORD PUBLISHING 184.22

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS 137.22

QUILL JANITORIAL SUPPLIES 99.98

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE 225.09

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL LLC MOSQUITO FOGGING 2,565.00

BUCK AMY MILEAGE ANNUAL READS 60.48

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT 313.96

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT 187.50

STINES SUANN LIBRARY MATERIALS 69.22

RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY PUBLISHING 141.70

DOSE DOLORES JANITORIAL CONTRACT 52.50

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY ELEC STREET LIGHTS..683.78

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB ANALYSIS 13.00

ANTHON COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP. FUNDING 15,700.00

WOODWARD PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKS 15.00

CAMANCHE PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKS 5.00

CLAUSEN GLENN REBATE 25.00

MILLER FAY REBATE 50.00

MONTICELLO PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKS 6.00

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERV CO REPAIR SNOW PLOW 368.56

STRUCTURAL DESIGNS INC ACC EXP DRAWINGS 2,925.00

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS 20,009.25

CLAIMS TOTAL 81,810.29

