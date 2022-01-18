Bronson City Council Minutes/Bills — January 11, 2022

Bronson City Council

January 11, 2022

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Jason Garnand/Mayor, Jamie Amick/Council, Brandi Jessen/Council, and Chad Merchant/Council were sworn in at this time.

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Jason Garnand. Council members answering roll: Jamie Amick, Doug Williams, Brandi Jessen, Dave West, and Chad Merchant. Attorney Metcalf was not present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. Sheriff’s department did not have the statistics for December. Will bring December and January stats to the next regular meeting.

Reports:

Ambulance: Nick Lahrs was not present for the ambulance report. He did report to the Clerk that they had 2 ambulance calls for service since the last council meeting. The ambulance will be getting serviced in the next few months.

Water/Sewer: Nick was not present for this report. He gave the Clerk a copy of the annual water use report for the council to look over. He reported that the last year saw the least amount of water usage for a lot of years. This shows that a lot of the leaks in town have been fixed. The mini excavator repair has been done and it is still at Sooland Bobcat waiting for the city to pick it up.

Maintenance: CJ was present. He was asked to take down the Christmas lights around town.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

49.79

General

4645.81 18,690.85

Garbage

2344.69 0.00

Road Use Tax

2285.16 716.36

Ambulance

790.01 632.11

Water

7061.03 6478.07

Sewer

1896.75 1600.84

Local Option Sales Tax

3876.30 1583.33

Insurance

469.48 0.00

DEC. TOTAL REVENUE

$23,419.02

DEC. DISBURSEMENTS

$29,701.56

There was a motion from Councilman West a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

The regular council meeting usually held on the second Tues. of the month will be held on February 15th instead.

Treasurer Junge discussed the matter of the maximum tax levy with the council. Public Hearing on the maximum tax levy will be at the regular meeting of Feb. 15, 2022 along with amending the 2021/2022 fiscal year budget at 6:00 PM at City Hall.

Treasurer Junge would also like a special meeting on Feb. 16th to go over the 2022/2023 upcoming budget.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the Dec. 14th 2021 regular meeting.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR JANUARY 2022 MEETING:

ACCO chlorine for water $174.00

Bronson Shelter house water bill $76.00

City of Bronson city hall water bill $76.00

CHN garbage $1520.42

Jackson pumping pumped septic tanks $495.00

Johnson Propane propane to shelter house $254.80

Johnson Propane propane to city hall $327.60

Metcalf & Beardshear attorney fees $130.00

Monica Junge reimburse for website $49.84

Siouxland District Health bacteriological testing of water $14.00

The Record publications $88.32

Wiatel phone bill $126.52

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Resolution for city positions: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve Resolution #1-2022 to make the following appointments:

• City Clerk: Lindy Jessen

• Treasurer: Monica Junge

• City Attorney: Glenn A. Metcalf

2. Resolution for Records Custodian: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve Resolution #2-2022 to designate the City Clerk, Lindy Jessen, to keep and maintain the primary records of the City of Bronson. Bronson ambulance records will be maintained by Nick Lahrs, except for cash receipts, which are maintained by the City Clerk.

3. Resolution naming depository: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve Resolution #3-2022 naming Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa as the official depository for the City of Bronson.

4. Resolution adopting the Model Investment Policy: There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve Resolution #4-2022 adopting the model investment policy for the City of Bronson.

5. Mayor Garnand made his appointments to the council.

6. Financial help for new fire truck: Fire dept plans on going to the townships meetings to see what they will contribute.

7. Emergency Alarm System: it was reported the alarm system for the town does not work and needs replaced. After much discussion, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to purchase a new alarm system for around $15,000-$20,000. Mayor Garnand and Councilman Amick will look at options and decide which one to purchase.

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Amick: no

Anything from Councilman Merchant: has been talking with LED lighting about the crosswalk sign. The city would like a new one and they can take the old back because it never seems to work.

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen: Dee who is the head of the 4 H Club told Councilwoman Jessen that they received a $5,000.00 grant from the FAA and would like to do something for the city since we let them have their meetings each month at City Hall. Council discussed the matter and the swing set that has not come yet due to delays in shipping would be a good place to use the money. Also, when it comes, the 4H could help with putting it together. A plaque would be put up in appreciation of the 4-H. The refrigerator at the shelter house needs replaced because it does not work anymore would be a good place to use the money. If anything is left, the horseshoe pits for the 4th of July need work done on them.

Anything from Councilman West: Kelsie would like to do some marketing for the shelter house on rentals. Rentals are pretty slow during the winter months. Council agreed it would be a good idea.

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no. Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 6:55 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 20, 2022