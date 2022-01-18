Correctionville City Council Minutes/Bills — January 10, 2022

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting –

January 10, 2022

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on January 10, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Kourtnee Fox, Ciara Alioth, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd Volkert by to approve the minutes of the December 13, 2021 regular meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Approval of liquor licenses for Brew, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Liz’s Food & Spirits and The Collab LLC pending all paperwork is filed correctly. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Council member Volkert and Karen Newman with The Record questioned the use of a Parliamentarian as Keith Byers was seated next to the mayor. It was explained by Mayor Hoffmann he was just there for a few months to make sure Mayor Hoffmann is conducting the meeting in proper order. He has no say or no power in decisions and is there to assure her in learning proper meeting order. Jim Fisher, mayor of Moville, spoke regarding the hiring of a city inspector and sharing services with other cities in the county.

NEW BUSINESS:

Deputy Rose reported there was no report for the month due to illness in department.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to adopt Resolution 2022-01 appointing April Putzier as City Clerk; Chad Thompson representing Thompson Law Office, LLP as City Attorney; Bob Beazley as Mayor Pro-Tem; and The Moville Record as the Official Newspaper; all for 2022. Roll Call: Passed 5/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Fox to adopt Resolution 2022-02 appointing the following committees: Budget-Mayor & Council; Annual Employee Evaluations-Hoffmann, Petty; Water Department-Alioth, Fox; Finance Department-Beazley, Volkert; Sanitation Department-Alioth, Volkert; Streets, Alleys & Sidewalks-Beazley, Fox; Economic Development-Hoffmann, Petty, Volkert; Parks, Recreation & Cemetery-Fox, Petty. Roll Call: Passed 5/0.

Maintenance report: Pat Langschwager reported there has been several water lines breaking and has had a few internments at the cemetery lately. Checking in with SCE regularly on sewer force main. Pat will call Bainbridge Construction to follow up on curb and gutter project to be completed yet this spring.

Fire and rescue report: Jeff Wortman, reviewed ambulance report and fire report with Council. Discussed potential of burning down house at 803 4th Street. Waiting on asbestos report. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to adopt Resolution 2022-3 accepting the resignation of Dawn McCrea from the Correctionville Fire and Rescue. Passed 5/0.

Amanda Goodenow not present. Pat Langschwager and April Putzier reported on the sewer force main project. It is going very smoothly and it is anticipated to be complete within the next few weeks depending on weather.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley, to approve Pay request #1, $127,974.50 to SCE LLC for work on the sewer force main project. Passed 5/0

Mark Reinders, Mid American, not present, franchise fee does not need renewed for 10 more years.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Fox to adopt Resolution 2022-04 setting public hearing for the Proposed Property Tax Levy FY 2022/23 to be held February 14, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to close meeting at 7:35 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the authorization of a Loan and Disbursement Agreement and the issuance of Notes to evidence the obligation of the City thereunder. With no written or oral comments, motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to close the public hearing at 7:36 p.m. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Fox to adopt Resolution 2022-05 instituting proceedings to take additional action. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to adopt Resolution 2022-06 approving and authorizing a form of Loan and Disbursement Agreement by and between the City of Correctionville, Iowa, and the Iowa Finance Authority, and authorizing and providing for the issuance and securing the payment of $301,000 Sewer Revenue Capital Loan Notes, Series 2022, of the City of Correctionville, Iowa, under the provisions of the Code of Iowa, and providing for a method of payment of said Notes; Approval of the Tax Exemption Certificate. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Contract with Triple C Pest control for 2022 was tabled till not month to verify quote is correct.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Applications for deputy clerk are received, committee to begin conducting interviews.

April Putzier reported office will be closed Friday, January 14th.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:40 p.m.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC, City Clerk

December December

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$45,531.61 $25,748.27

Road Use Tax

$4,372.10 $7,627.64

Employee Benefits

$4,137.98

Emergency

$351.86

LOST

$10,379.79

TIF

$15.29

TIF Nelle Bell

$1,183.92

Welsch

$35,900.00 $662.89

Copeland Fund

$2.05

Library Memorial Fund

$239.62

Fire Dept Fund

$4000.00

Cemetery Maint.

$193.03

Debt Service

$1,251.25 $5,929.74

Sewer Force Main

$4,741.09

Water Fund

$11,708.99 $8,244.27

Sewer Fund

$5,945.60 $12,898.92

Totals

$115,580.33 $77,615.27

Vendor/Description Amount

IPERS IPERS $2,074.23

Department Of Treasury Federal $6,784.36

Iowa Dept. Of Revenue Withholding $2,404.00

Iowa Dept. Of Revenue Sales Tax $475.00

Iowa Dept. Of Revenue WET Tax $1,396.00

Cedcorp, Inc. Grant $5,000.00

Chamber Of Commerce Donation $500.00

Illinois Central Railroad Land $2,500.00

United Healthcare Health Ins. $6,185.23

Mid American Electric $2,272.48

AT&T Mobility Phone $89.68

Badger Meter Inc. Beacon Meter Hosting $32.40

Builders Sharpening & Service Repair $132.18

Corner Hardware Supplies $79.71

Correctionville Building Center Supplies $170.64

DA Davidson Financial Advisor $4,000.00

Engleson Abstract Co. Inc. Railroad Property $200.00

Feld Fire Supplies $1,761.50

Foundation Analytical Testing $28.75

Gordon Flesch Company Copier $130.28

Iowa DOT Supplies $136.27

Iowa One Call Locates $35.20

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Maintenance $281.57

Longlines Phones $141.76

McKesson Medical Supplies $290.86

NetSys Service $2,244.00

New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel $3,306.69

Office Elements Paper $58.29

PCC Ambulance Billing $509.54

Sam’s Club Membership $45.00

Sanitary Services Garbage $13,839.70

SCE, LLC Pay Request #1 Sewer $127,974.50

Simmering-Cory Copies $15.00

Spahn’s Cleaning LLC Sidewalk $788.00

Stryker Sales Corporation Supplies $173.58

Moville Record Publishing $319.08

TNT Sales & Service Supplies $1,990.00

Utility Equipment Co. Supplies $938.97

Visa Supplies $565.75

Western Iowa Equipment Repairs $66.46

Woodbury County EMS Ambulance Assist $800.00

Total $190,736.66

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 20, 2022