Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes/Bills — January 10, 2022

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

January 10, 2022

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:12 p.m., following the conclusion of the board work session, which started at 6:00 pm.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Plendl, Herbold, Haggin and Collins.

3. AGENDA

Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the December minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $223,612.93 from the general fund, $32,705.04 from schoolhouse, $29,040.67 from lunch fund, and $10,041.07 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

Mrs. Schweitzberger, appearing by Zoom, discussed the financial report. Discussion items included a follow up on the FY2-21 Audit report, and the use of management funds utilized for the MidAmerican gas usage. In FY22-23, the Food Service Management Company services will be up for bid. Angie Haggin volunteered to be on the FSMC evaluation committee along with Mr. Bailey, Mr. Wiese, Mr. Brand, Randi Anstine and Mrs. Schweitzberger. This fiscal year, an ACH Vendor payment process started and now 23 vendors are participating and it continues to grow. Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Wiese

Mr. Wiese was ill and will email the board his board report.

Principal Brand

Mr. Brand discussed the Holiday food drive and how the food was given to the Spooks. Also discussed the door decorating and concerts at the middle school. We are now halfway through the school year. Krispy Kreme fundraiser will be in February. There were three local winners for the flag essay contest. A number of staff have been working to learn new things to support our students. PBIS focuses on positive behavior, interventions and support in middle school. Staff worked at reteaching expectations of behavior, when the students returned from break. These areas included restrooms, locker rooms, and classrooms. Staff enjoyed it. Didn’t reach the goal for the dodgeball tournament but I’m hoping to reach it soon. FAST testing is coming up soon. (Reading and Math) This is the Winter test. They took it in the fall and will take it again in the spring. Girls basketball has 2 games this week. Their season is a little longer due to boys wrestling, as well. Wrestling will start on the 17th. We don’t know what the numbers are like right now but are excited to see what that looks like. Mr. Seuntjens is a great mentor to the kids. The home meet will be in Kingsley. A short pep rally will take place on Thursday.

Mr. Brand is looking to implement an enrichment time in February. This is a reworked schedule to allow for this time to work. PBIS is going well for 80% of the students. The question was asked about the calendar and ending the semester before the holiday break. Mr. Bailey discussed how this has been done in the past and will share different samples, with different options.

Supt. Bailey

Mr. Bailey reported that it has been a great start to the 2022 year. We have been in school for a week and have had chilling temperatures and issues with the new HVAC system. You just never know with technology. The 22-23 school calendar is being worked on. We usually try to align, to some aspect, with Woodbury Central, because of the shared staff. We will look at aligning the calendar with River Valley, as well. The Legislative session is starting soon. Make sure to watch what is going on with the education proposals, especially SSA (Supplemental State Aid) and School Choice. Mr. Bailey also has been asked about a school permit for a student open-enrolled into the district and driving to the Middle School. Precedent has been that we do not allow this until they have completed their 8th grade year. The board discussed this and Mr. Bailey will look at board policy and the handbook to see if this is written down or a practice. The board will follow up at an upcoming meeting. The district is getting close to having the project completed. There is still an issue with the curtain but they are supposed to be out this week to fix it. The graphics in the fitness center still need to be fixed and on the windows of the front of the new commons.

Discussion took place about when the gym would be available for use for youth activities. The anticipation was as soon as the curtain was fixed. FLR sanders will be out in late February to fix some broken boards in the gym and put another finish coat on the floor. The gym will need to be shut down for a few days, at that time. As Mr. Brand discussed, the end of the semester is Thursday with a PD day on Friday. At that time, the staff will be trained in CPR. Discussion took place opening the building for walking in the morning. Mr. Bailey stated that the West door of the building automatically unlocks at 6:00 am every morning. This just started after the holiday break. He will send a message out.

8. OLD BUSINESS

Return to Learn Plan

There have been some changes to quarantine protocol, as presented by the CDC and the IDPH. It seems they are in partial conflict, due to language. The guidance seems to change every few days. The board discussed the various requirements and decided to go with the recommendation from the IDPH, and will make some changes, if that guidance changes. Motion by Herbold second by Collins to change the quarantine regulation to, “change the recommended days of isolation on a positive test from 10 days to 5 days with the additional recommendation to wear a mask on days 6-10, upon return to school.” All in favor, motion carried.

9. NEW BUSINESS

Resignation(s): There were none. No action.

Contract Recommendations: There were none. No action.

Approval of Drivers Education Program:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the Spring/Summer Drivers Education program. All in favor, motion carried.

Approval of Drivers Education Instructor Pay:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the Drivers Education Instructors, David and Bridget Kuhl and pay $225 per student. All in favor, motion carried.

Approval of Drivers Education Fees:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the Student fees for the Drivers Education Program at $325 per student for a resident or a non-resident student. All in favor, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests: None at this time.

10. ADJOURNMENT

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to adjourn the meeting at 8:20 p.m. All in favor, motion carried.

Scott Bailey, Superintendent

Matt Bubke, Board President

NEWSPAPER REPORT

2nd Wind Exercise Equipment, Inc. Equipment 35,000.00

Aberson, Berwyn Official 165.00

Aberson, Joshua Official 245.00

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Legal Services 405.00

Akron-Westfield Community School Shared Services 8,608.11

Allied 100, LLC Equipment 1,575.00

American Pop Corn Co. Fund Raising Supplies 100.00

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 2,651.50

Beery, Brooklyn Official 45.00

Bohle Construction LLC Services 680.00

Bomgaars Supplies 571.97

Bottjen Implement Supplies 26.72

Bubke, Matt Refund 40.00

Card Service Center Credit Card Payment 3,725.44

Central Products LLC dba Central Restaurant Products Kitchen Supplies 1,975.86

Cherokee Comm School District Entry Fees 100.00

Chesterman Fund Raising Supplies 855.88

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 276.24

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 83.66

Clark’s Hardware LLC Misc. Supplies 267.69

Dean Foods Company Milk, Milk Products 243.88

Eakes Supply Supplies 2,475.55

Eda Inc. Engineering Service 3,600.00

FS Repair Repairs 52.50

Feld Fire or Feld Security Services 99.00

First Cooperative Association Fuel, Supplies 3,614.16

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 797.44

Goodwill Industries, Inc. Tuition 272.32

Gordon Flesch Company Copier Service, Supplies 633.84

Hamann, Julie Accompanist 200.00

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 1,345.95

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Janitorial Supplies 3,004.15

Home Depot Pro Supplies 790.26

Hometown Pantry Supplies 102.72

Huth, Roxanne Reimburse 70.32

Iowa Dept. Of Human Services Medicaid Reimburse 3,365.52

Iowa Communications Network Services 45.06

Jolly Time Koated Kernels LLC Fundraising supplies 1,644.00

Jones School Supply Supplies 185.85

KMK Apparel & Design LLC Printing Supplies 194.00

Kraft Kleaners LLC Services 106.00

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 639.88

Lawton-Bronson Schools Open Enrollment 19,950.03

LeMars Community School Open Enrollment 3,694.45

Lloyd, Jamey Official 45.00

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 26,518.05

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr. Supplies 193.99

Mauch, Maggie Reimburse 15.60

McCormick-Guntren Music Corp. Supplies 606.13

McGraw-Hill Instr. Supplies 4,196.34

Menards-Sioux City Supplies 43.54

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec Service 10,046.03

Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine Petty Cash-Gate 372.28

Midwest Alarm Services Services 190.14

Morningside College Entry Fee 225.00

Moville Record Minutes/Bills 367.17

National FFA Organization Instructional Supplies 540.00

New Cooperative Inc. Fuel, Maintenance Supply 191.74

Northwest Iowa Band Association Membership Dues 150.00

Peschau, Jonathon Snow Removal 375.00

Pollow, Taylor Official 45.00

Powell, Suzanne Reimbursement 34.32

Presto X Company Pest Control 122.00

Ranniger, Royce Official 345.00

Reinking, Jody Reimburse 17.94

Rick’s Computers Computer Supplies/Service 3,531.50

River Valley Community School Open Enroll/Spec Ed 25,861.12

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 3,805.25

Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies 737.24

Sanford, Denny Official 135.00

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 703.00

Sanow, Brett Official 115.00

School Specialty LLC Instr. Supplies 30.50

Schroeder, Jackie Reimbursement 137.28

Schroeder, Michelle Reimbursement 41.09

Schultz, Kevin Official 345.00

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 4,173.37

Sergeant Bluff-Luton C.S.D. Entry Fees 80.00

Sioux City Comm School Open Enrollment 14,777.80

Slaughter, Jason Official 345.00

Staples Advantage Supplies 878.75

Thompson Services 692.21

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 435.86

Verizon Wireless Services 200.05

Vonhagel, Curt Official 135.00

Wayne State College Entry Fees 25.00

Welte, Brad Reimbursement 9.99

West Sioux High School Entry Fee 100.00

Western Iowa Tech Community College Dues/Fees 20,904.00

Wiatel Services 527.02

Wickett, Mason Official 155.00

Wiese, Rob Reimburse 62.01

Wilcox, John Official 45.00

Willer, Chad Official 80.00

Woodbury Central Community School Open Enrollment 67,011.45

Zalme, Mark Official 155.00

