Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — January 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School

JANUARY 2022 BOARD BILLS

OPERATING FUND

AKRON-WESTFIELD SCHOOL SHARED OPERATIONS DIRECTOR 6,533.05

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES

Makerspace supplies 192.72

Books

PULLEY IDLER for GE DRYER

DRYER DRUM

Magnetic Digital Timer / Glow material

Book 7 of ‘Unwanteds Quests’ series

Makerspace supplies

CASH/KRISTI VER STEEG, LAWTON-BRONSON Life skills trip 10.00

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 2,362.77

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 355.49

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 542.64

COMSTOCK, MARIE MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 52.47

CONTINENTAL FIRE SYSTEM INSPECTION 190.00

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE MILK 13.93

FELD FIRE SECURITY MONITORING 99.00

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORPORATION hp 40 not working 246.51

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS IASB CONVENTION 885.00

IOWA DEPT. OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT 8,052.87

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

KOEHLER, RANDI MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

MARTIN BROS. PRESCHOOL SNACKS 62.83

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES INC. DRIVER DRUG TESTING 615.00

MID-STEP SERVICES SPED SERVICES 4,800.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 13,804.41

MIDWEST MOBILE GLASS repair chip in windshield 69.95

MOSEMAN, CHAD MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

MOVILLE RECORD, THE AD FOR SECRETARY 399.95

MYERS, JILL MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 128.70

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 CPI training 110.00

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACK-GROUND CHECKS 121.50

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 108.00

PROMINDATE CINEMA HOLIDAY MOVIE 1,950.00

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 211.07

SCHOOL BUS SALES SPED SUBURBAN 1ST AID KIT 79.74

SCHOOL SPECIALTY LLC warm brown stoneware 180.36

SHEETS, JACOB

CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 157.30

MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT

SHOOK, CHAD

CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 87.12

MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT

SIGNS BY TOMORROW eagle head for new suburban 150.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS OPEN ENROLLMENT 89,007.70

STATE STEEL SUPPLY CO. ITECH SUPPLIES 25.00

SUMMIT COMPANIES FIRE EXTINGUISHER INSPECTION 67.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 1,042.97

UNITY POINT CLINIC DOT PHYSICAL 67.00

US BANK RPP funds for Computer Gaming and Design 10,326.25

STATE DANCE COSTUMES, MEALS, GAS

Hunting Series for Special Ed Rooms

Supplies for Large Group

Track clinic hotel rooms

Auto renewal of music website

Lunch for AEA’s lunch and learn

Really Great Reading workbooks

RPP funds for Computer Gaming and Design

VER STEEG, KRISTI REIMBURSE MILEAGE 93.60

VERIZON HOT SPOTS FOR DISTANCE LEARNING.. 240.06

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE GREAT START CLASSES 25,460.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 1,206.97

WHITE, SARA MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 288.96

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL

Battle of the Books Registration 26,620.05

OPEN ENROLLMENT

Fund Total: 197,617.94

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE MILK 1,683.22

MARTIN BROS. FOOD, A LA CARTE, VENDING 6,014.13

SMART BEVERAGE, INC. A LA CARTE 675.00

US BANK EQUIPMENT, A LA CARTE 296.86

Fund Total: 8,669.21

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL 200.00

ABERSON, JOSHUA OFFICIAL 80.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES CONCESSIONS STAND SUPPLIES, SPEECH SUPPLIES 726.49

ARENA SPORTS ACADEMY ENTRY FEE 100.00

BOYDEN-HULL COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 60.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP MACHINES & CONCESSIONS 454.25

DAVIDSON, GEORGE OFFICIAL 120.00

GOTTLIEB, JOEL OFFICIAL 120.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOCIATION FEES & REGISTRATION 202.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. CONCERT & HONOR CHOIR MUSIC 960.45

JENNESS, LLOYD OFFICIAL 200.00

L-B AFTER PROM CONCESSIONS PROFIT 603.20

MALLOY, JOHN OFFICIAL 120.00

MEYER, KATI ACCOMPANIST 300.00

MID-BELL MUSIC REPLACEMENT DRUM HEAD 24.49

MINNTEX CITRUS, INC. FFA FUNDRAISER 24.03

NASP SCORING FEE 146.00

NELSON, JEFF OFFICIAL 70.00

NORTHWEST IOWA CHORAL DIRECTORS ASSOCIATION HONOR CHOIR REGISTRATION 40.00

OMNI CHEER SHOES, BAGS, EMBROIDERY 424.87

PEDERSEN, KYLE OFFICIAL 70.00

SCHWADERER, KEVIN OFFICIAL 80.00

SGT BLUFF-LUTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 120.00

SPENCER COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE.. 150.00

US BANK CROSS COUNTRY SUPPLIES, ARCHERY SUPPLIES, DANCE UNIFORMS, MEALS STATE DANCE, PARKING STATE DANCE, CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES, FFA SUPPLIES, FOOTBALL COACH ASSOC REGISTRATION, CABLE, NHS STOLES, TRACK CLINIC HOTELS, VOLLEYBALL BOOKLETS 5,300.03

WILCOX, JOHN OFFICIAL 120.00

Fund Total: 10,815.81

MANAGEMENT FUND

SFM WORK COMP INSTALLMENT 14,999.00

Fund Total: 14,999.00

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES-LICENSE FEE COLLECTIONS UNIT License renewal fee 100.00

US BANK DISNEY PLUS 85.59

Fund Total: 185.59

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

APPLE COMPUTER INC. iPads for ECF funding 43,553.00

BEN FISH TIRE CO. INC. tires 792.00

BURNIGHT GLASS HIGH SCHOOL OFFICE DOORS 1,340.00

KARL CHEVROLET SUBURBAN 43056.88

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET 2 keys /fobs for new suburban 662.53

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. HVAC repair 1,009.00

TAHNEE MARA CONCRETE 11,760.00

U.S. BANK TVs FOR CLASSROOMS 1,245.98

Fund Total: 103,419.39

DEBT SERVICE

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

Fund Total: 661.73

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 20, 2022