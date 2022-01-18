Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — December 13, 2021

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular/Annual Meeting

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, December 13, 2021 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

Agenda – Annual/Regular Meeting

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 5:30

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

All present

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

Shook presented appreciation awards to outgoing board members.

Community member spoke against allowing Sunday practices.

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Sappingfield moved to approve agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Annual Meeting

1. Approval of Minutes

Reinke moved to approve minutes. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

2. Acceptance of Abstract of Election

Reinke moved to approve abstract of election. Amick seconded. All in favor.

H. Old Business

1. Discuss and approve policy for Sunday practices

No youth, junior high or high school organized practices. School facilities will be available for families only or if younger than 9th grade must be supervised by an adult. High school practices may only occur with prior administrative approval.

Woolridge moved to approve the policy no usage fee and no requirement for school . Amick seconded. All in favor

Woolridge moved to adjourn. Amick seconded. All in favor.

I. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 6:07

Agenda – New Board

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 6:08

B. Oath of Office to Newly Elected Board Members

C. Roll Call

All present

D. Public Forum

E. Approval of Agenda

Reinke moved to approve agenda. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

F. Election of Officers/Representatives/Procedures

1. Election of President

Sappingfield moved to nominate Rick Scott. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

2. Election of Vice President

Reinke nominated Blake Sappingfield. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

3. Appoint board secretary and treasurer

Reinke moved to approve the business manager as board secretary and board treasurer. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

4. Administer Oath of Office to officers

5. Appoint Woodbury County Conference Board representative

Sappingfield moved to approve all changes of appointed representatives. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

6. Appoint IASB Delegate Assembly and District Meeting representative

7. Appoint Sioux City Conference Board Representative

8. Appoint Comprehensive School Improvement Plan team liaison

9. Appoint Collective Bargaining team

10. Appoint Building and Grounds Committee

11. Appoint board legal counsel

Reinke moved to approve Ahlers and Cooney. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

12. List of authorized depository banks

Reinke moved to approve authorized depository banks list. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

13. Designee of Board President’s signature stamp

Sappingfield moved to approve Kristi Ver Steeg. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

14. Adopt written rules and procedures that will be followed in conducting meetings

Reinke moved to approve the written rules and procedures. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

15. Determine the time and place of regular school board meetings

Reinke moved to approve the regular meeting being the second Monday at 7:00 October, December, March and May meetings in Bronson with the rest in Lawton. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

16. Name of Official Publication

Sappingfield moved to approve The Record as the official Publication. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member updates

H. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal report

Concrete work at the baseball field has been completed

COVID numbers continue to be low.

Both the high school and elementary school were labeled as high performing on the Iowa State Report Card.

The elementary students will be going to a holiday movie on Wednesday. PK-2 will see Clifford and 3-6 will see Encanto. Christmas sing-a-long will be Friday morning.

Christmas program was very well attended and went great this year.

Starting January 1, public schools will no longer be able to stay at hotels that have not had human trafficking training for their employees.

2. Secondary Principal report

NHS induction was last week. 19 students were inducted.

Semester testing is this week Thursday and Friday.

High school and junior high quiz bowl teams took first place at the Western Valley Conference meet.

3. Monthly Financial report

Anderson presented monthly financial reports

4. Board Bill Auditor report

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve bills payable

2. Approve budget summaries

Reinke moved to approve consent agenda. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

J. New Business

1. Approve purchase of suburban

Sappingfield moved to approve purchase of new suburban. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve SBRC application

Sappingfield moved to approve the application including $59,261 for increased enrollment, $49,336 for open enrollment and $1,517.67 for LEP beyond 5 years.

K. Personnel

1. Approve head baseball coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Ryan Denney. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve assistant baseball coach

Reinke moved to approve Bryan Smith. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve head softball coach

Reinke moved to approve Travis Binder. Mesz seconded. Sappingfield abstained. All in favor.

4. Approve volunteer assistant softball coach

Reinke moved to approve Blake Sappingfield as volunteer assistant. Mesz seconded. Sappingfield abstained. All in favor.

L. Adjourn

Reinke moved to adjourn. Mesz seconded. All in favor. Meeting adjourned at 6:55

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 20, 2022