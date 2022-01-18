Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — December 13, 2021
Lawton-Bronson Community School
Regular/Annual Meeting
Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa
Monday, December 13, 2021 — 5:30 p.m.
The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.
Agenda – Annual/Regular Meeting
A. Call to Order
Meeting called to order at 5:30
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
All present
D. Welcome Visitors and Guests
E. Public Forum
Shook presented appreciation awards to outgoing board members.
Community member spoke against allowing Sunday practices.
F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.
Sappingfield moved to approve agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor.
Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law
G. Annual Meeting
1. Approval of Minutes
Reinke moved to approve minutes. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
2. Acceptance of Abstract of Election
Reinke moved to approve abstract of election. Amick seconded. All in favor.
H. Old Business
1. Discuss and approve policy for Sunday practices
No youth, junior high or high school organized practices. School facilities will be available for families only or if younger than 9th grade must be supervised by an adult. High school practices may only occur with prior administrative approval.
Woolridge moved to approve the policy no usage fee and no requirement for school . Amick seconded. All in favor
Woolridge moved to adjourn. Amick seconded. All in favor.
I. Adjourn
Meeting adjourned at 6:07
Agenda – New Board
A. Call to Order
Meeting called to order at 6:08
B. Oath of Office to Newly Elected Board Members
C. Roll Call
All present
D. Public Forum
E. Approval of Agenda
Reinke moved to approve agenda. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.
F. Election of Officers/Representatives/Procedures
1. Election of President
Sappingfield moved to nominate Rick Scott. Mesz seconded. All in favor.
2. Election of Vice President
Reinke nominated Blake Sappingfield. Garnand seconded. All in favor.
3. Appoint board secretary and treasurer
Reinke moved to approve the business manager as board secretary and board treasurer. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.
4. Administer Oath of Office to officers
5. Appoint Woodbury County Conference Board representative
Sappingfield moved to approve all changes of appointed representatives. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
6. Appoint IASB Delegate Assembly and District Meeting representative
7. Appoint Sioux City Conference Board Representative
8. Appoint Comprehensive School Improvement Plan team liaison
9. Appoint Collective Bargaining team
10. Appoint Building and Grounds Committee
11. Appoint board legal counsel
Reinke moved to approve Ahlers and Cooney. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.
12. List of authorized depository banks
Reinke moved to approve authorized depository banks list. Mesz seconded. All in favor.
13. Designee of Board President’s signature stamp
Sappingfield moved to approve Kristi Ver Steeg. Garnand seconded. All in favor.
14. Adopt written rules and procedures that will be followed in conducting meetings
Reinke moved to approve the written rules and procedures. Garnand seconded. All in favor.
15. Determine the time and place of regular school board meetings
Reinke moved to approve the regular meeting being the second Monday at 7:00 October, December, March and May meetings in Bronson with the rest in Lawton. Mesz seconded. All in favor.
16. Name of Official Publication
Sappingfield moved to approve The Record as the official Publication. Garnand seconded. All in favor.
Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law
G. Communications
1. Board member updates
H. Reports
1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal report
Concrete work at the baseball field has been completed
COVID numbers continue to be low.
Both the high school and elementary school were labeled as high performing on the Iowa State Report Card.
The elementary students will be going to a holiday movie on Wednesday. PK-2 will see Clifford and 3-6 will see Encanto. Christmas sing-a-long will be Friday morning.
Christmas program was very well attended and went great this year.
Starting January 1, public schools will no longer be able to stay at hotels that have not had human trafficking training for their employees.
2. Secondary Principal report
NHS induction was last week. 19 students were inducted.
Semester testing is this week Thursday and Friday.
High school and junior high quiz bowl teams took first place at the Western Valley Conference meet.
3. Monthly Financial report
Anderson presented monthly financial reports
4. Board Bill Auditor report
I. Consent Agenda
1. Approve bills payable
2. Approve budget summaries
Reinke moved to approve consent agenda. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.
J. New Business
1. Approve purchase of suburban
Sappingfield moved to approve purchase of new suburban. Garnand seconded. All in favor.
2. Approve SBRC application
Sappingfield moved to approve the application including $59,261 for increased enrollment, $49,336 for open enrollment and $1,517.67 for LEP beyond 5 years.
K. Personnel
1. Approve head baseball coach
Sappingfield moved to approve Ryan Denney. Mesz seconded. All in favor.
2. Approve assistant baseball coach
Reinke moved to approve Bryan Smith. Mesz seconded. All in favor.
3. Approve head softball coach
Reinke moved to approve Travis Binder. Mesz seconded. Sappingfield abstained. All in favor.
4. Approve volunteer assistant softball coach
Reinke moved to approve Blake Sappingfield as volunteer assistant. Mesz seconded. Sappingfield abstained. All in favor.
L. Adjourn
Reinke moved to adjourn. Mesz seconded. All in favor. Meeting adjourned at 6:55
