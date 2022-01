Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — January 10, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

Monday, January 10, 2022 — 7:00 PM

Superintendent’s Office, Mapleton, IA

Present: Wimmer, Streck, Schram, and Hamann; Kennedy via zoom; 4 guests

Absent: None

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM

II. Communications – congratulations to the Anthon Elementary for being recognized in the top 30% of elementary schools in the US News Report.

III. Consent Agenda: General $236,512.67; Management $4,798.27; Activity $3,366.70; Hot Lunch $59,186.02; Infrastructure $25,224.80; Extra/Hourly pay $101,298.86.

Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hirings/Contract Modifications

Kennedy moved and Hamman seconded to approve a bus driving contract for Sandra K. Davis. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Review of Board Policy 209.2

Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve policy 209.2 with no changes. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Board Policy 403.7

D. Board Policies 403.7R1-R2

E. Board Policies 403.7E1

Hamman moved and Kennedy seconded to table the vaccine/testing policy recommended by administration, as required by OSHA’s Emergency Temporary Standard, with said policy to be reviewed again only if the ETS takes effect, and subject to any court or administrative action relating to the same. If the ETS is stayed, terminated, or otherwise not in effect, no further Board action shall be necessary.”

5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. Preparation of School Calendar 2022-2023

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Set Summer Driver Education registration fee for summer 2020

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, February 14, 2022, 7:00 PM – Anthon

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:38 PM. The board continued in exempt session to discuss employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO SCHOOL BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

ANTHON MINI MART FUEL 3,932.79

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 148.50

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 130.07

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER-CARD FUEL 2,937.81

CENTURYLINK PHONE 302.36

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SUPPLIES 23.54

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 477.99

DICK BLICK SUPPLIES 63.54

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 120.12

FOLLETT SCHOOL SOLUTIONS, INC. TEXTBOOKS 537.12

GILL, GAIGE REIMBURSEMENT 301.18

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 769.50

HOGSTAD, KRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 37.73

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL, THE SUPPLIES 769.42

IOWA ASSOC SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPLIES 1,820.00

IOWA ASSOC. SCHOOL BUSINESS REGISTRATION 75.00

IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICES BOILER INSPECTION 280.00

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS SUPPLIES 318.17

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. PROPANE 2,880.00

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 85.80

KOVARNA, LINDA REIMBURSEMENT 43.28

KRIER, TIFFANY REIMBURSEMENT 66.30

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 184.86

MAPLETON PRESS PUBLISHING 197.60

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC. DRUG TESTING 815.00

MID AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEMICAL SUPPLIES 2,250.42

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 1,416.87

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 1,011.06

OA/BCIG CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 24,383.34

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 28.11

RIVER VALLEY CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 29,555.56

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 153.06

SEXTON OIL CO. FUEL OIL/FUEL 1,097.40

SIMONSON-FONLEY, JACKIE REIMBURSEMENT 75.19

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 76,043.98

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE TUITION.. 23,221.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 59,111.20

Fund Total: 236,512.67

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 4,798.27

Fund Total: 4,798.27

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

AGILE SPORTS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SERVICES 950.00

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP. SUPPLIES 577.55

BENSON, COLE PRIZE 5.00

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 162.35

CROW, RICHARD OFFICIAL 75.00

FIRESIDE STEAKHOUSE CON-CESSION SUPPLIES 675.00

HARRIMAN, WADE OFFICIAL 75.00

NATIONAL ACADEMIC QUIZ ENTRY FEE 91.00

RILEY, DYLAN OFFICIAL 110.00

SCHAFFER, STEVEN REIMBURSEMENT 85.80

STATE THEATRE SUPPLIES 450.00

WEHDE, SHAWN OFFICIAL 110.00

Fund Total: 3,366.70

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

HILAND DAIRY MILK 859.52

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 42,869.41

MARTIN BROS. SUPPLIES 15,457.09

Fund Total: 59,186.02

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

AMERICAN AED SUPPLIES 1,636.00

EDGENUITY SOFTWARE 6,000.00

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY SUPPLIES 344.23

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. PROPANE 89.00

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,555.40

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICE SERVICES.. 2,364.17

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 161.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 12,950.00

TRUCKE HEATING AND AIR INC. SERVICES 125.00

Fund Total: 25,224.80

