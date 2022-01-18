Pierson City Council Minutes/Claims — January 12, 2022

Pierson City Council

Wednesday, January 12

The Pierson City council meet in regular session on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. All council were in attendance. Mayor Struve called to order the public hearing on the selling of two dump trucks and the opening of the sealed bids. 2 bids were received for the 1997 Ford and 1 bid for the 1984 Ford R800. The mayor asked for any comments on the sale, none were voiced. Motion by McQueen to accept the bids of $500 for the 1984 and $5205 for the 1997 seconded by Sistrunk, all aye; carried. Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen to close the public hearing; all voted aye; motion carried.

The consent agenda included minutes and financial statements from December, and claims thru January 12th. Motion by Bubke to approve the consent agenda seconded by Saxen, all voted aye; motion carried.

Receipts by fund: General: $19961.24, Road Use $2674.23, Special Rev $3379.92, Debt Service $1768.23, Proprietary $12802.98, Expense by fund: General $8549.21, Road Use $4415.24, Special Rev $7282.02, Proprietary $23851.53

Motion by Bubke seconded by Krier to approve the contract for mosquito spraying, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk to approve RESOLUTION 2022-01 A RESOLUTION SETTING THE PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET MAX LEVY for Feb 9th at 7PM. Motion was seconded by Krier, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Sistrunk to approve RESOLUTION 2022-02 A RESOLUTION TO DISPOSE OF SURPLUS PROPERTY AND AUTHORIZING THE PROPER DISPOSAL THEREOF. All voted aye; motion carried.

RESOLUTION 2022-03 A RESOLUTION SETTING THE FEE SCHEDULE FOR THE CITY OF PIERSON was approved upon a motion by Sistrunk seconded by Krier, all voted aye; motion carried. The community building rent will be raised to $100 and the shelter house will be raised to $50 along with a $125 deposit for damage done. Council also discussed damage that was done during a December rental and would like to clerk to send a bill for the damage that was done.

RESOLUTION 2022-04 A RESOLUTION FIXING A DATE FOR A MEETING ON THE PROPOSITION TO AUTHORIZE A LOAN AGREEMENT AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOTES TO EVIDENCE THE OBLIGATIONS FOR THE CITY THEREUNDER, was introduced and the date set as February 9th 2022 at 7PM. Motion to approve the above was made by Saxen, seconded by Bubke, all voted aye; motion carried.

Council discussed the following items: trees next to park, Sistrunk will ask the owner about removing the trees before they cause damage. Reviewed list of properties currently in the abatement process. The council consensus was to move forward with all properties. The employee handbook was discussed and amended. The following will be added: Monday thru Friday overtime over 2 hours will be paid with comp time, Sat and Sun emergency work (snow, funerals etc) will be paid at double time and normal water/wastewater will be paid at 2 hours per day. Loan projects: street resurfacing, sewer repairs, equipment, and the boulevard. Also discussed a property in violation of several codes and asked the clerk to send notice.

Motion by Sistrunk to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Bubke all voted aye; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman,

City Clerk

