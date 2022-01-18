Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — January 10, 2022

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

January 10, 2022

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on January 10, 2022 with call to order by President Nelson at 7:30 pm in the high school library.

Members present Nelson, Lloyd, Reblitz, Thomsen, Verschoor. Absent: Cross, Steffen.

Visitors: Carla Hubert, Susan Bock, Scott Gernhart, Heidi Omara, Mikey Omara, Clara Omara, Kim Brown, Pam Anderson, Jodi Countryman, Connie Bates, Jason Omara, Faith Lambert, Kati Steffen, Abby Sitzmann, Scott Herbold, Nicole Metcalf, Dan Bormann.

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to waive the reading of the Dec. 22, 2021 minutes approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve bills in the amounts of $123,373.73 from the General Fund, $56,130.38 from the PPEL Fund, $6,745.81 from the Activity Fund, and $9,199.64 from the Nutrition Fund and prepaid checks for $26,133.00 from the General Fund, 128,990.79 from the PPEL Fund, $6,046.95 from the Activity Fund and $154.62 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: Carla Hubert and Sue Bock requesting retirement package for teachers.

Reports:

Mrs. Metcalf: report – FAST testing, incentives, Mikey Omara – report on new chess club

Mrs. Lambert: report – updates

Mr. Bormann: report – KMEG student of month- Haley Dennison, discipline 1st semester

Mr. Glackin – Report.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation:

• Faculty Lot Specs by Scott Gernhart. Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor to set the public hearing for the paving of the faculty lot and sidewalk ramp for the regular board meeting on Feb. 14th, 2022 at 7:30 pm in the high school library. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Verschoor to set the hearing for the construction of a new playground on school property at a special board meeting on Jan. 25th, 2022 at 7:30 pm in the high school library. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve AK Painting to paint the Middle School hallways and rooms 205 & 207 at the quoted price of $6,474.00. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the bid from Mozak’s for carpeting for the Middle school at a price of $20,989.35 with the following provisions – must include removal and disposal of old carpet and if it does not it must still comparable to the Curry bid (including the same). Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve rental of Whiskey Creek Archery facility for the month of January, 2022. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Verschoor to accept the amendment to the employee handbooks for coach and teacher drivers as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to table the WCEA presentation of offer until the February regular board meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to table award of grants to the regular meeting in March 2022. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor to approve the student teaching agreements with Univ. of IA/William Penn. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve agreement with Digital Solutions for the yearbook and annual student/staff photos. Motion carried, all voting aye.

For the Good of the Cause: Lloyd briefed board on landscaping contact with Flammang and plan, Howrey notified board that the 98 bus sold for $4,550.

Adjourn: Moved by Thomsen, second by Verschoor to adjourn at 8:53 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey. Board Secretary

Eric Nelson, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 20, 2022