Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — January 3, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 3, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on January 3, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present except Mike VanOtterloo. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to adjourn the 2021 Board of Supervisors’ session and to organize for 2022. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to appoint Don Kass as Chairman for 2022. Kass abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to appoint Craig Anderson as Vice-Chairman for 2022. Anderson abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the 1/3/22 agenda with removing Jim Pickner. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 12/21/21 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 12/31/21 payroll and claims paid on 1/3/22. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to authorize Auditor Stacey Feldman to pay bills/claims, postage and freight etc. and salaries for 2022 and pay wages for part time employees from time sheets. These bills, claims and salaries are to be paid when the Auditor is satisfied that the same is due the claimant. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to adopt the following Resolution:

RESOLUTION 010322-1

WHEREAS, Chapter 120.1 of the 2021 Code of Iowa allows the County as governing body to delegate its investment authority under the provisions of this chapter, to the Treasurer or other financial officer of the governmental unit, who shall therefore be responsible for handling investment transactions until such delegation of authority is revoked.

THEREFORE, the Board of Supervisors of Plymouth County hereby appoint Shelly Sitzmann as the financial officer to invest idle funds not needed for immediate use in time certificates of deposit in approved depositories or in investments permitted by section 128.10.

VanOtterloo-absent; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Horton-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to adopt the following Resolution:

RESOLUTION 010322-2

WHEREAS, the first regular session of the 64th General Assembly of the State of Iowa enacted File #37 which reads in part, “The Board of Supervisors may authorize attendance at schools of instruction by county officers, appointees, and employees as the school are called….”

NOW THEREFORE, be it resolved that the Board of Supervisors authorize each elected or appointed official to determine the schools of instruction that they will attend and also which employees may attend for the year 2022.

VanOtterloo-absent; Kass-aye; Meis-aye, Horton-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to appoint Board members to serve on the same conference boards for 2022 and to serve on the other boards listed as follows:

Craig Anderson — Workforce Development, E-911 Board, County Safety Board, SRTPA Board, Alternate, SIMPCO MPO Board, SIMPCO Executive Board, Woodbury Co. Assessor’s Office Conference Board, Hungary Canyons Alliance Board, Loess Hills Development and Conservation Authority, I.P.A.I.T Board, R.E.A.P Board, Hazmat Board

Don Kass — R.E.A.P. Board (Alternate), Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region Board, Mental Health Crisis Board, 3rd Judicial District Dept. of Correctional Services, Mid Sioux Opportunity Board, Youth Emergency Services Board (YES Center), Synergy Board (Alternate), Little Sioux Watershed Board, Plains Area MH Board Liaison

Mike VanOtterloo — Plymouth County EMA, Loess Hills Alliance Board Alternate, Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region Board, Synergy Board, Plymouth County Planning Council, Mental Health Crisis Board, Mental Health DECAT Board, Plymouth County Wellness, Plymouth County Department Head Meeting, Life Skills Board

Gary Horton — Loess Hills Alliance Board, Siouxland Regional Housing Authority Board, SRTPA Board, NW Early Childhood Iowa (Empowerment), Siouxland Regional Transit Board, West Central Region Housing & Community Improvement Trust Fund, Plymouth County Landfill Board, Plymouth County Labor Negotiations Board

John Meis — E-911 Board (Alternate), SIMPCO (Alternate), Loess Hills Alliance Board, Floyd Valley Community Health Services Advisory Committee, Le Mars Business Initiative Corp. (Liaison), Plymouth Co. Board of Health Planning Council, Plymouth County Labor Negotiations Board

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to set the 4 County newspapers for 2022 as the Le Mars Daily Sentinel, Akron Hometowner and the Remsen Bell Enterprises and the Moville Record to serve together as one each at ½ rate. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the 2022 County Compensation Commission as follows:

Real Estate Brokers: Connie Blake, Jim A. Klein Jr., Phyllis Van Evera, Carrissa DeRocher, Randy Stabe, Bruce Brock

Finance Officers: Roger Schmid, Mike Hohenstein, Micah Lang, Dusty Pick, Matthew Ahlers, Jeremy Homan

Agricultural Land Owners: David Howe, Dennis Schmid, Gaylen Tapper, Doug Becker, Bill Schroeder

City Land Owners: Rich Husman, Jerry Scholten, Kim Sparr, Keith Bohle, Doug Manley, Delana Ihrke. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to appoint Wayne Schipper to the Veteran Affairs Commission for a 3 year term; to appoint Steve Meis and Deb Ahlers to the Plymouth County Board of Health for a 3 year term; to appoint Peg Becker, Greg Schroeder, and Randy Krosh to the County Zoning Board for a 5 year term; to appoint Bob Schlesser to the Conservation Board to a 5 year term and to appoint Peggy Sitzmann to the Civil Service Commission for a 6 year term. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to appoint Nancy Anderson to the Board of Adjustment for a 5-year term. Anderson abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the 2022 County Wellness program contract with ISAC. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board regarding Plymouth County’s opposition to issuing permits establishing the application of eminent domain for both the Summit Carbon Solutions and the Navigator Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline projects. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve DeRocher’s 1st Addition in Section 4 of Westfield Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Telcom Construction for Lumen in Section 28/33 in Hungerford on C70. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to open the public hearing at 11 am to review reprecincting ordinance. Motion Carried. No written or oral public comments were received. No one was present for the public hearing. Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to close the public hearing at 11:02 am. Motion Carried.

DeAnna Faris of Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking was present to share information on human trafficking in Iowa and Plymouth County.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to authorize the Plymouth County Chairman to sign the 2022 proclamation against slavery and human trafficking. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the Sitzmann 2nd Addition in Section 34 of Garfield Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Tritz Addition in Section 2 of America Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Ortmann Addition in Section 5 of Remsen Township. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:16 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 1-3-22

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 61.00

Access Systems copier contract 428.60

AFC Industries SIGNS 1216.74

Alpha Wireless new vehicle equipment 80.72

Craig Anderson mileage 512.40

APCO International membership dues 72.00

Aspen Equipment BATTERIES 335.43

Bekins Fire & Safety SAFETY 170.01

Bentson Pest Control extermination services 100.00

Beyond Trust Corporation remote maintenance software 2385.48

Bomgaars supplies 188.09

Brandon Cabney cell phone allowance 90.00

Carroll Construction Supply PAINT 95.76

Casey’s Business fuel 5746.17

CDW Government wall jacks 20.72

Century Link trunklines 4083.14

Culligan Water Rental 310.27

CWD kitchen supplies 3184.08

Des Moines Stamp office supplies 32.90

Eakes Inc. supplies 321.68

Fastenal supplies 256.61

Floyd Valley Healthcare medical services 642.00

Frontier phone 428.41

GCC Alliance Concrete ASPHALT CONCRETE 5572.00

Genoa Healthcare inmate meds 281.98

Get Branded 360 uniform 68.96

Gordon Flesch Company copier contract 58.34

Govconnection toner 536.30

GRP & Associates medical supplies 107.00

Hardware Hank supplies 52.50

Kirk Hatting cell phone allowance 90.00

Jamie Hauser mileage 39.20

Hinton Fire & Rescue transport 634.00

Jill Holzman cell phone allowance 90.00

Horizon Distribution wash cards 100.00

ICCS conference registration 115.00

Iowa Prison Industries address signs 2895.50

Iowa State University schooling 2395.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 129.95

Jerico Services MATERIALS 6750.00

Keith Hagedorn Construction GRANULAR 206,968.50

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 943.81

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1720.00

L & L Builders Co. courtroom renovation 62,569.85

City of Le Mars utilities 254.71

L.G. Everist Inc. MATERIALS 5595.53

Mail Services mv renewal notices 925.36

Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home transport 397.75

Menards SHOP SUPPLIES 329.59

MidAmerican Energy utilities 620.62

Midwest Wheel PARTS 55.51

National Emergency Number membership dues 142.00

Sharon Nieman cell phone allowance 30.00

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 2115.01

Northside Glass Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 2175.00

Shawn Olson TV and cables 1012.35

One Office Solutions office supplies 74.24

Orange City Dentistry inmate medical 218.00

Kyle Petersen cell phone allowance 90.00

Pitchfork Ag LLC OUTSIDE SERVICE 216.51

Ply. Co. Board of Health COVID imm pass thru grant 11,781.43

Ply. Co. Employees health insurance reimb. 14086.78

Ply. Co. Sheriff transport & fees 3681.54

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb. 712.26

Plymouth Co. Farm to Market Fund Westfield Drainage 13,016.34

Primebank safe deposit box rental 15.00

Indira Probst postage, misc. expenses 12.00

Quality Lawn Care lawn care 360.00

Darin Raymond COVID tests & masks 77.00

Northwest REC power radio 931.01

RMA Armament cert equipment 2027.02

Thomas Rohe SAFETY 62.50

Sam’s Club membership renewal 180.00

Sapp Bros. generator fuel 511.37

Schmillen Construction TILE & INTAKES-REIMB. 4950.00

Steve Schnepf cell phone allowance 90.00

Sherwin Williams paint supplies 431.45

Rick Singer cell phone allowance 90.00

Siouxland Dist Health well testing 61.00

Shelly Sitzmann cell phone allowance 60.00

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 185.79

Spartan Armor Systems cert equipment 464.10

Jeff TeBrink cell phone allowance 90.00

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 630.07

Total Motors parts 3236.04

Verizon internet box office 289.59

VISA misc. sheriff’s expenses 635.47

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 42.07

Wal-Mart supplies, parts 701.11

WesTel trunklines 324.32

Wex Bank fuel 6264.03

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 93.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 27, 2022