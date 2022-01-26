Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — January 11, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 11, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on January 11, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present; except Don Kass. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Vice Chairman Craig Anderson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the 1/11/22 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 1/3/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the 1/7/22 payroll. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to appoint Brad Harvey to replace Stanley Anderson and appoint Adam Schmidt as agricultural land owner on the Compensation Commission. Motion Carried.

Ryan Berven from Group Benefit Partners was present to discuss the FY 2022-23 County insurance/benefit plans. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve the Recorder’s office quarterly report from October to December 2021 as presented by Recorder Jolynn Goodchild. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Frontier Communications in Section 28/33 of America Township on C38.Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Schmillen Construction in Section 9/10 of Elkhorn Township on Pioneer Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve Resolution 01112022-1 for an adjustment on the 5-year program with the IDOT for road construction in Hinton and Plymouth County on C60.

VanOtterloo-aye; Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-absent. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to open the public hearing at 11 am to review the county reprecincting ordinance. Motion Carried. No comments were received and no members from the public were in attendance at the public hearing. Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Meis, to close the public hearing at 11:02 am. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the Resolution #01112022-2 which approved the ordinance entitled “Establishing the Plymouth County Voting Precincts”.

The ordinance takes effect 1/15/22. The Board of Supervisors approved the authorization of signature by Chairman Kass despite his absence at the hearing on 1/11/22; but was at the 12/21/21 and 1/3/22 hearings.

VanOtterloo-aye; Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-absent. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve Resolution #01112022-3 titled “Establishing the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Districts”.

The new Board of Supervisors Districts take effect 1/15/2022. The Board of Supervisors approved the authorization of signature by Chairman Kass. VanOtterloo-aye; Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-absent. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to enter closed session under 21.5 (c) to discuss pending litigation at 11:20 am. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to end closed session and enter open session at 11:40 am. No further action was taken during the public meeting regarding litigation discussed in closed session. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors reviewed and discussed the FY 2022-23 County budget and no action was taken. The Board of Supervisor will continue to review the FY 2022-23 budget at the next Board meeting.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 1:21 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Craig Anderson, Vice-Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 27, 2022