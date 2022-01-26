Probate — Ernestine Edna Steinhoff

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ERNESTINE EDNA STEINHOFF, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR056417

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Ernestine Edna Steinhoff, Deceased, who died on or about January 1, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on January 14, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Ernestine Edna Steinhoff, deceased, bearing date of March 25, 1980, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Ronald C. Steinhoff and Vicki L. Petersen were appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: January 19, 2022.

Ronald C. Steinhoff, Executor of the Estate

3438 Snake Trail

Smithland, IA 51056

Vicki L. Petersen, Executor of the Estate

2715 Stafford Ave.

Danbury, IA 51019

James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 198, 515 Main St.

Mapleton, IA 51034

Date of second publication:

February 3, 2022

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 27, 2022

and Thursday, February 3, 2022