Correctionville Notice of Public Hearing

City of Correctionville

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 508 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1987, as amended, the City of Correctionville is hereby providing Public Notice that on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., the City Council will hold a public hearing at City Hall in the Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street.

The purpose of the hearing will be to provide the public information concerning the progress, scope, budget and status of the Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project.

This project is being funded in part through a Community Development Block Grant provided by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and DNR/SRF Funding.

If you have questions concerning the project, or if you require special accommodations to attend the hearing such as handicapped accessibility or translation services, you may contact the City Clerk at City Hall.

Persons interested in the status of funding or the progress of the project, are welcome to attend this meeting or submit written comments to City Hall before the Hearing.

Program Contact: City Hall at (712) 372-4791 or Program Administrators (Simmering-Cory) at (641) 355-4072.

April Putzier, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 27, 2022