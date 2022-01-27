DeAnn Hinkhouse, 67, of Cherokee, Iowa, formerly of rural Pierson, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Cherokee Regional Medical Center in Cherokee, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 20th, at 2 p.m. at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Pastor Larry Ostercamp will officiate. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, rural Marcus, Iowa. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 20th, from 1 p.m. until service time.

DeAnn was born on April 17, 1954 to Duane and Marvel (Bierman) Hinkhouse at Sioux City, Iowa. She attended Kingsley-Pierson Schools. She worked at Life Skills in LeMars for several years.

She enjoyed watching television and spending time with family.

DeAnn was preceded in death by her father Duane Hinkhouse and brother Dwayne “Butch” Hinkhouse.

She will lovingly be remembered by her mother, Marvel Hinkhouse of Cherokee, Iowa; sister Marcia Hinkhouse of Cherokee, Iowa; uncle Ralph Chinn of Correctionville, Iowa.