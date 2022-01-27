Karen Wilson

Karen Jean Wilson, 79 of Halfway, Oregon went home to be in the arms of Jesus on January 13, 2022.

Family will have a private celebration of life, followed by a community graveside service later in the spring. Karen will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

Karen was born May 7, 1942 in Sioux City, Iowa to Harold and Jean Reinking much to her sister Judy’s delight. Karen spent her younger years on a farm in Pierson, Iowa. She would often spend time with her grandparents, William and Lena Reinking, and she was especially fond of her Grandpa Bill.

She later attended Pierson High School where she met the love of her life, Ray Wilson. They were married in June of 1960 and recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.

After completing college, Ray and Karen moved from Iowa to Oregon, and eventually settled in Halfway to raise their family of five children. Karen was a wonderful mom and enjoyed spending time with her children, and eventually her 19 grandchildren and her 31 great-grandchildren.

Early on, she enjoyed teaching kindergarten and spent many hours quilting and crafting. She passed on many of these skills to her daughters and granddaughters.

Karen was a devout Christian and spent many hours teaching Sunday School and hosting Bible studies. Karen and Ray especially enjoyed the years they spent in Grangeville, Idaho with their many friends and church family, eventually moving back to New Bridge, where Karen supported her husband for many years at New Bridge Church of the Nazarene.

They retired back to Halfway to spend time with their children and grandchildren.

Karen is survived by her husband, Ray Wilson of Halfway, and their five children: Bill (Michelle) Wilson of Halfway, Kathy (Daryl) Peer of Halfway, Linda (John) Crawford of Rochester, Washington, Jodel (Shawn) Thatcher of Halfway and Ken Wilson of Caldwell, Idaho. She is also survived by her 19 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.