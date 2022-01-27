Kingsley City Council Minutes — January 17, 2022

Kingsley City Council

January 17, 2022

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on January 17, 2022. Present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Kremer, Jasperson and Bohle.

Agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Discussion was held concerning the purchase of a backup generator for the Community Building. Dennis Beelner talked with the Council about the installation process and cost. Motion was made by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson to purchase a Kohler 38 RCLC generator (three phase) at a cost of $32,713.00 (includes labor) with MidAmerican costs of $3,400.00. All voted aye, motion carried.

Budget workshop was conducted. Adjourn on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST: Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 27, 2022