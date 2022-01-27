Lowell “Bud” Groom By Editor | January 27, 2022 | 0 Lowell “Bud” Groom, of Richardson, Texas, formerly of Moville, died January 15, 2022 at home. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Mary Jo Law January 27, 2022 | No Comments » Karen Wilson January 27, 2022 | No Comments » Nina Johnson January 27, 2022 | No Comments » DeAnn Hinkhouse January 27, 2022 | No Comments » Sherry Wilson January 13, 2022 | No Comments »