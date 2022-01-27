Mary Jo Law, age 67, of Lawton, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at her home in Lawton.

A funeral Mass was held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville with Fr. Randy L. Schon officiating. Burial will be held at the Banner Township Cemetery of Lawton. A visitation was held on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with the recitation of the rosary at 6:00 p.m. and scriptural prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Memorials will be directed to Mary Jo’s favorite charities and the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Jo Law, daughter of Joseph and Theda (Rosman) Flies, was born on November 23, 1954 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She grew up on the farm near Defiance, excelled in school and finished at the top of her class.

She attended the College of St. Mary in Omaha, NE, where she graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Education in 1977.

Mary Jo was united in marriage to David Law on July 18, 1981, in Defiance, IA. During their marriage, Mary Jo and David made their home first in Sioux City, IA. Along with their three daughters, they built their current home on their Lawton acreage in 1998.

She began her lifelong career in 1977 as a teacher at Blessed Sacrament, teaching second grade for seven years. When their girls were in school, she returned to the classroom at Lawton-Bronson where during the next twenty-five years she helped shape numerous young minds, retiring in 2018.

She enjoyed gardening, traveling in the summer, baking cookies, playing cards, anything school related, attending Mass at Immaculate Conception in Moville, and contributing to church organizations. She adored her grandchildren and forever gave them a special place in her heart.

After being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2015, Mary Jo relied on her faith, family, and friends to continue spreading her talents and love. She passed away on January 18, 2022 at age 67 after having spent precious time with her family over the holidays.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her husband David, their three daughters: Katie Sindelar (Kaylee, Anna, Nolan) of Lincoln, NE; Megan Law (fiancé Paul Lofton) of Orlando, FL; and Carrie (Joel) Parker (Eden, Iris) of Selma, NC; her three brothers Raymund (Ellen) Flies, Michael (Cathy) Flies, John (Jeanine) Flies; Aunt Rose Austria, Uncle Louis Rosman, David’s parents, his three brothers and their wives, numerous nieces and nephews, many cousins and some very special friends.