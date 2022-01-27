Moville City Council Minutes — January 5, 2022

Moville City Council

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, John Parks, Bret Hayworth are present. Tom Conolly and Joel Robinson are absent. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the Utility Billing trial balance for December, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. No speakers during Open Forum. Guests include Chad Thompson, Edgar Rodriguez, Jerry Sailer, and Blake Stubbs.

Fire Chief Jerry Sailer gave an update on calls that have been responded to by their department. The storms on December 6th provided many challenges to work through with the closure of roads and loss of power.

After those storms they will be looking into how to make sure emergency buildings will have access to backup power if the town is ever without power again. Sailer received one rough estimate that it would cost between $20,000-30,000 to make sure the Fire Station would have full back up capabilities if power would go out. Sailer is also working on selling the fire truck that is no longer in use, he will look into the cost of a broker for assistance.

Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. He informed the council that Kingsley has hired a new Police Chief and there has been no further discussion of having Moville Police assist in Kingsley at this time. Rodriguez noted that the 28AD is still in place so they would assist with Kingsley as needed.

Council considered Resolution 2022-1 Appointing City Clerk. Parks motioned to appoint Jodi Peterson as City Clerk, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered Resolution 2022-2 appointing City Attorney. Malm motioned to appoint Chad Thompson, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered Resolution 2022-3 approving Security National Bank and United Bank of Iowa as approved banking institutions. Parks motioned to approve this Resolution 2022-3, seconded by Malm. Ayes motion carries.

Council considered Resolution 2022-4 appointing records custodians. Malm motioned to approve, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed Resolution 2022-5 approving the Investment Policy. Parks motioned to approve the Resolution 2022-5, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed Resolution 2022-6 appointing Planning and Zoning Board members. Parks motions to approve appointment of the Planning and Zoning Board Members, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor Jim Fisher appointed Tom Conolly as Mayor Pro-Tem. Malm motions to approve the appointment, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed ordinance 4.17.12 and Chapter 51 of Code regarding junk and junk vehicles. Council would like everyone to be compliant with the ordinance and code by having vehicles parked on hard surfaces.

There was discussion regarding how to notify residents of their obligations and potential timeframe for residents to become compliant.

With no further business Parks motioned to adjourn at 6:47 p.m. and Hayworth seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Megan Cross, Deputy City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 27, 2022