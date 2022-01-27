Nina Johnson

Nina J. Johnson, 100, of Mapleton, Iowa (formerly of Hornick, Iowa) passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton, Iowa.

A Funeral Service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022 at the United Church of Christ of Rodney, Iowa. Pastor Karen Handke officiated. The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Nina Joy (Gramm) Johnson, was born to Harold and Edith Gramm of rural Smithland, Iowa, on July 31, 1921. She attended Rodney Elementary School and graduated from Mapleton High School with the class of 1938. Nina went on to further her education at Wayne State College where she met the love of her life, Keith Johnson.

After receiving her two-year teaching certificate at the age of 19, Nina taught for one year at Rodney Elementary School.

On her birthday — July 31, 1941 — Nina married Keith Johnson. Nina took a job as a substitute teacher when Keith accepted a teaching position in Nebraska. Keith was drafted in 1942 and Nina returned to Iowa to teach at the Hornick Public School. Upon Keith’s return from the military, they lived in the Rodney, Iowa area until 1963 when the couple purchased a farm between Smithland and Holly Springs.

Although Nina taught various elementary grades, she was drawn to kindergarten. Whether it might be wiping away a tear or giving a hug, she was there as the children started their education. Installing the love of learning was her goal. During her teaching career she took classes at Morningside College to receive her four-year degree.

After 32 years of teaching, she retired in 1987. Nina also enjoyed teaching Sunday school at the Rodney United Church of Christ where she was a faithful member.

The couple resided on the farm until Keith’s passing in 2005. Nina lived in Mapleton independently until the age of 96 when she decided to move into the Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton. Nina and Keith enjoyed taking summer vacations with family and friends. During the years Keith coached Little League baseball, she became the baseball mom when the kids’ mothers couldn’t make it to the game. Of all the different “hats” Nina wore, the one she loved the most was the family one. She was also a member of the local Legion Auxiliary and Order of the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband Keith Johnson; her parents Harold and Edith Gramm; and her brother Royce Gramm.

She is survived by her son Bob (Annette) Johnson of Smithland, IA and daughter Linda (John) Smith of The Villages, FL.; 5 grandchildren whom she adored: Monte (Barb) Johnson, Dustin (Renee) Johnson, Tyler (Kyndra Chase) Johnson, Wendy (Brandon) Klinge, and Brian (Tiffany Roberts) Gray; 7 great grandchildren: Libby, Rachel, Kayla, Lexx, Pierce, Cody, and Keith.