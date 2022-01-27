Woodbury Central Notice of Public Hearing (Faculty Parking Lot)

Woodbury Central Community School

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Woodbury Central Community School District will hold a public hearing on February 14, 2022 at 7:30 pm in the High School Library of the school in Moville, Iowa. This hearing is to approve specifications for the paving of the faculty parking lot and sidewalk ramp on the school property and to direct the letting of bids for said project.

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 27, 2022

Thursday, February 3, 2022