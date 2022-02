Daniel Klemmensen

Daniel F. Klemmensen, 81, West Deer Township, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his residence, January 22, 2022.

A service was celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 29 in the Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home with Rev James Ramsey, Officiant. Daniel will be laid to rest at East Union Church Cemetery, West Deer Township, Pennsylvania.

Daniel was born at home in Danbury, Iowa, on September 7, 1940, son of the late Frederick J. and Edna P. (Stephenson) Klemmensen. He graduated as Valedictorian of Moville High School in Moville, Iowa in 1958.

Daniel was a 1962 graduate of Iowa State University with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and received his M.S. in Chemistry from the University of Akron in 1968. He worked as a polymer chemist for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and retired in 1999 after 37 years.

Daniel was a member of East Union Presbyterian Church, West Deer Township. He enjoyed golfing and reading about history. He was a past Boy Scout Master of Troop 361, Tallmadge, Ohio; served as an elder, deacon and trustee throughout his life in the Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Karen K. (McQueen) Klemmensen; daughter, Brenda K. (J) Lillge of, Henderson, Nevada and son, Paul F. (Beth) Klemmensen of, West Deer Township; grandchildren,

Joshua and Rachel Klemmensen; siblings, Margaret (Dean) Radke, Wayne (Betty) Klemmensen, Earl (Carole) Klemmensen and Ramon (Rosemary) Klemmensen; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Shirley Klemmensen.

The family suggest memorials in Daniel’s name to East Union Presbyterian Church, 292 East Union Road, Cheswick, PA 15024. For online condolences visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com