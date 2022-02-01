Duane King

Duane Edward King passed away on January 25, 2022.

Funeral Service was held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 29th also at First Christian Church. Immediately following the funeral service, hors d’oeuvres, ice cream and cake were served. A graveside service was held later in the afternoon.

Born near Skidmore, MO, on November 9, 1937, to Elza Cledith and Myrtle Lois Brown King, he was the youngest of four brothers.Duane attended school in Skidmore, then Nebraska Christian College in Norfolk, Nebraska.

He shared Jesus as a pastor in Anthon, Iowa; Norfolk, and Griswold, Iowa, then in Council Bluffs as the pastor of Christ’s Church for the Deaf.

As founder and director of Deaf Missions, he has been used by God to reach millions of deaf people around the world.

Duane lived his life with purpose, confidence, humility, creativity, and fun. He wanted to eliminate any kind of barrier that might get in the way of all people knowing Jesus as their Savior.

He also loved ice cream and told many it would be served at his funeral. It was!

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Doug and Don, and his beloved son-in-law, Jeffrey Clausen.

He is survived by his dear wife Peggy, his brother, Dean King (Norma Jean), his daughter Christine Clausen Cannon (Martin), his son JD King (Tia), and his grandchildren, Isaac Clausen, Luke Clausen, McKenzie King, Dakota King, and Kassidy King, as well as many other family and friends.

Memorials will be directed by the family.