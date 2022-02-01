Elizabeth Crocker

Elizabeth A. Crocker, 61, of rural Washta passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Mercy One Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa from complication of Scleroderma and Covid-19.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Pastor Darla Rock will officiate. Burial of the cremains will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Cherokee, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the family present from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa.

Memorials can be made in Elizabeth’s name to the National Scleroderma Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com

Elizabeth was born on August 8, 1960 to Adair and Ruth (Leonard) Countryman at LeMars, Iowa. She graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School in 1978.

She attended Morningside College, graduating in 1982 with a degree in Elementary Education. She was united in marriage to Clarke Crocker on April 5, 1986 at Meadow Star Methodist Church in Washta, Iowa.

Elizabeth taught school in Dallas, Texas and then at Kingsley-Pierson for 13 years, before retiring due to health concerns.

She was affiliated with the United Methodist Church.

Elizabeth enjoyed reading, playing piano, needlework, putting together puzzles, and most of all loved spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law Harold and Luella Crocker.

Left to lovingly remember Elizabeth are her husband, Clarke of Washta, Iowa; children Cameron (Audra) Crocker of Quimby, Iowa, Aaron Crocker of Colorado, and Colton Crocker of Washta, Iowa; one grandchild Savannah Crocker; parents Adair and Ruth Countryman of Pierson, Iowa; three sisters, Julie Griffith of Des Moines, Iowa, Janet Peck of Ankeny, Iowa, Linda (John) Rocha of Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law Carol (Richard) Peterson of Garner, Iowa; several nieces and nephews and many friends.