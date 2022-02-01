Gerald “Jerry” Sanderson

Gerald “Jerry” Thomas Sanderson, age 75, Rockwell City, Iowa, died January 21, 2022 in Rockwell City.

Gerald Thomas Sanderson was born on May 11, 1946 to Mace C. and Mildred E. (Menefee) Sanderson in Sioux City, Iowa. He was raised and attended elementary school in Correctionville and attended high school in Anthon, Iowa.

In 1988, Jerry established his home in Cherokee. On August 2, 1991, Jerry was united in marriage to Wendy S. Brunning. Jerry worked for Caswell Manufacturing from 1988 to 1996 and Simonsen Industries from 1996 to 2000.

The couple moved to Newton in 2000 when Jerry went to work for Lenox. He then transferred to Marshalltown in 2002.

Jerry retired from Lenox Manufacturing in 2009 and the couple established their home in Rockwell City in 2010.

Jerry loved his cats and was a family man. He loved socializing and visiting with people. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Wendy Sanderson of Rockwell City, Iowa; his children: Thomas Sanderson of Sioux City, Iowa; Sheri Capron of Anthon, Iowa; Keri (Frank) Tope of Sioux City, Iowa; and Christina (Jim) Lacroix of Sioux City, Iowa; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; brothers: Phillip Sanderson of Hornick, Iowa; Ronald Sanderson of Forest City, Iowa; Randy Sanderson of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; and Timmy Sanderson of Mapleton, Iowa; sisters Pat Sanderson of Mapleton, Iowa and Mary Luth Apache Junction, Arizona.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Mace and Milred (Menefee) Sanderson; his mother-in-law, Jean Brunning; infant twin brothers, Robert and Richard Sanderson; brothers, Gail Sanderson and Michael Sanderson; a sister, JoLynn Bolles; a niece: Marj Sanderson; and a great-granddaughter, Arabella Cobbs.