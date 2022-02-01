JoAnn Alber

JoAnn Emma (Roeschke) Alber, 82, of Blue Hill, NE passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at her home with her daughters and granddaughters by her side.

Services were Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:30 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill with Pastor Jeffrey Kuddes officiating. Burial was in the Blue Hill Cemetery. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.

JoAnn was born January 24, 1939 to George and Minnie (Bush) Roeschke at Lawton, Iowa. She graduated from Lawton High School in 1957.

She attended Edwards Business College in Sioux City. She went to Omaha and worked at Fairbanks, Morse Scale Co. and Farmers National Company.

She was baptized on February 11, 1940 and became a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lawton, Iowa on January 7, 1954. On December 1, 1960, she was confirmed into the Lutheran Church in Omaha, Nebraska.

She was united in marriage to Chester Alber of Guide Rock, Nebraska on December 3, 1960, at the Presbyterian Church in Lawton, Iowa. To this union three daughters were born: Lisa, Shari, & Jodi.

She was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Blue Hill and the Lutheran Women Missionary League.

Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and following their many activities. She was an avid basketball fan, especially to watch her grandchildren play.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Lisa and John Fricke of Johnstown, CO; Shari Alber of Blue Hill, NE; and Jodi and Jim Mackin of Ayr, NE; grandchildren Jessica Fricke and fiancé Tyler Carlson of Fort Collins, CO; Suzanne Fricke of Johnstown, CO; Jim Mackin of Blue Hill, and Joe, India and Isaac Mackin of Ayr, NE; step grandchild Niomi (Curtis) Herbaugh and step great grandchildren Izick and Lizzy Herbaugh all of Camby, MN; one sister, Joyce (Ricardo) Baltz of Omaha, NE, sisters-in-law Donna Roeschke of Mesa, AZ and Ruby Gobel of Burlington, WI.

Preceding her in death were her husband Chet in 2012, her parents, grandchildren Duncan Treat and Bonnie Mackin, siblings Wesley Roeschke, Wendel Roeschke, and LaVonne Benning.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care provided by Mary Lanning Hospice.