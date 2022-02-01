Joyce Thomson, 89 of Kingsley passed away Friday, January 28, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society in LeMars, Iowa.

A Prayer Service was held Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 7:00 PM – 7:30 PM at Rohde Funeral Home. Funeral Service was Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 10:30 AM – 11:15 AM, also at Rohde Funeral Home.

Joyce was born on a farm northwest of Kingsley to Harvey and Nellie (Bainbridge) Bowman on February 16, 1932. She was welcomed by one brother and three sisters. She went to the country school in Elkhorn township until the 8th grade and then went to Union Consolidated, graduating with the Class of 1949 as Salutatorian.

She was married to Max A. Thomson on May 31, 1954 at the Kingsley United Methodist Church. They farmed northwest of Kingsley where they raised their children. Max died March 20, 1993 at the age of 62.

She remained on the farm until 2006 when she moved to Kingsley onto Easy Street. She worked for Plymouth County Home Healthcare for several years.

Joyce was a lifetime member of the Kingsley United Methodist Church. She was a member of Eve’s Circle and American Legion Auxiliary. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren’s school activities.

She is survived by her children: Randy & Dana Thomson, Cindy & Dennis Beelner, Julie & Bob Culler, James & Shelly Thomson, and Susie & Tom Meehan; her grandchildren; Jessica (Scott) Hester, Sara (Boyd) Stewart, Bonita Stone, Nick Thomson (Christine), Matt (Jacque) Beelner, Dustin (KayCee) Beelner, Danelle (Chris) Severn, Adam Culler, Melanie Culler (Mike Sheller),Tim Culler (Michaela), Steven Thomson (Sara), Alex Thomson, Cassie Thomson, Jacob Meehan (Lexa), Alison (Nathan) Ruba, and Rachel Meehan; her great-grandchildren: Kaylie, Tori, Jaden, Mason, Morgan, Karson, Emma, Chloe, Maxwell, Mason, Kylie, Conner, Brooklyn, Alivya, Bode, Ava, Theo, Elle, Evan, James, Levi, Eva, and Avery; one great-great-grandchild, Claire.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband Max, siblings Lois (Jerry) Powell, Edna (Russell) Carlson, Betty (Vance) Spink, Jack (Helen) Bowman, granddaughter, Mindy Beelner; grandson, Nick Thomson; and great-grandson, Gavin Culler.