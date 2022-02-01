LaVinna Wiese

LaVinna P. Wiese, age 101, of Cushing, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the St. John Lutheran Church of Cushing with Kellen Ludvigson officiating. Burial will be at the Cushing Cemetery of Cushing. There will be no visitation. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

LaVinna Pernell Wiese was born on January 29, 1920 northeast of Cushing, Iowa to Ed and Ruby (Madsen) Ludvigson. As an infant she was baptized at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Holstein and was confirmed there in 1934.

On November 29, 1939 she married Emmerd Wiese at the Lutheran parsonage in Holstein. To this union three children were born: Sharon, Curtis and David. She and Emmerd farmed by Holstein until 1961 when they moved to Cushing to begin farming there. They also owned and operated Vine’s Café from 1965 to 1978.

LaVinna was a head cook at the Eastwood Community School for 13 years. She worked at Rochau’s Drive-In in Holstein for many years. She moved to Correctionville Specialty Care in July 2015.

LaVinna was a member of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church of Holstein and later became a member of the St. John Lutheran Church of Cushing. She taught Sunday school and sang in the choir at both churches. She was a member and served as chaplain of the F. Roger Baumann Post #624 Legion Auxiliary in Cushing.

Vine was a hard worker and an excellent cook and was a firm believer that, “A little salt never hurt anyone.” She was very active and enjoyed people, both young and old. Vine was loved by all who knew her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Curtis (Rhonda) Wiese of Cushing, IA and David (LeeNette) Wiese of Cushing, IA; son-in-law, Ron Riediger of Merrill, IA; nine grandchildren, Lori (Stuart) Christians, Lisa Riediger, Renae (Matt) Clarkson, Brendan Riediger, Rashell (Scott) Cooper, Tricia Wiese, Shane (Jan) Wiese, Aric (Heather) Wiese and Kelli (Devin) Carr; many beloved great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emmerd in 1982; daughter, Sharon Riediger; two sisters, Evelyn (Albert) Weaver and Maybelle (Arthur) Glick; brothers, Lars (Joan) Ludvigson and Don (Dorothy) Ludvigson; and son-in-law, Gary Crawford. LaVinna was the last living member of both her and Emmerd’s siblings.