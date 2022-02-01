Lois Frederickson

Lois H. Frederickson, age 91, of Moville, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by her daughters.

There will be no services. If you would like to remember Lois, a memorial to St. Judes in her name would be appreciated. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Lois was born on January 21, 1931 and was raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

After retiring from Walmart she relocated to Moville with her daughter and son-in-law in 1999. Lois loved living “on the farm” watching the wildlife, enjoying the peace and quiet.

Lois was an avid football fan, a remarkable seamstress, with the art of designing her own patterns and making a duplicate outfit for a Barbie doll and passionate about her beloved “fur babies.”

Lois is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Helen Bronson, and Carl Peterson; her son Steven D. O’Hara; daughters Cynthia (Cindy) J Cook; Laurel (Bunny) L Benham; sons-in-law Guy E Daniels and Dennis (Denny) R Cook; sisters Iris Johnson, Joan Chapman, Gail Schneider, and Betty Bronson.

She is survived by daughters Deborah (Debby) A Daniels and Sheryl (Sherry) L Coates (Kevin); son-in-law Richard Benham; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters Marion Shaul and Becky Nelson; nieces, nephews, fur babies and friends.