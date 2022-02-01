Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — February 7, 2022

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

Notice to the Public

The Negotiations Team representing the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community School District Board of Education will meet with representatives of the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Education Association as part of the collective bargaining process for the purpose of negotiating salary and benefits for the 2022-2023 school year for the Professional Certified Staff.

Time and Place: 6:30 PM, Monday, February 7th, 2022

Board Room, MVAO Community School Central Office, 501 South 7th Street, Mapleton, Iowa 51034

Agenda: Representatives from the MVAO Education Association will share their initial proposal.

Representatives from the MVAO Community School District will share their initial proposal.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 3, 2022