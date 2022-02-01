| logout
Lawton-Bronson School Calendar — Notice of Public Hearing
Proposed Lawton-Bronson School Calendar
2022-2023 School Year
Location: High School Library
Date of Hearing: February 14, 2022
Time of Hearing: 7:00 PM
The Board of Directors will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2022-2023 school calendar at the above-noted location and time. At the hearing, any resident may present objections to, or arguments in favor of the proposed calendar.
Published in The Record
Thursday, February 3, 2022