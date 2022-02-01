Lawton-Bronson School Calendar — Notice of Public Hearing

Notice of Public Hearing

Proposed Lawton-Bronson School Calendar

2022-2023 School Year

Location: High School Library

Date of Hearing: February 14, 2022

Time of Hearing: 7:00 PM

The Board of Directors will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2022-2023 school calendar at the above-noted location and time. At the hearing, any resident may present objections to, or arguments in favor of the proposed calendar.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 3, 2022