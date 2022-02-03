David Weber

David J. Weber, age 58, of Oto, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the MercyOne Siouxland Regional Medical Center of Sioux City, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Anthon, Iowa. Father Randy L. Schon will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of Oto, Iowa, with Military Rites conducted by the McNiff Post No. 389 of the American Legion of Anthon, Iowa. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Anthon, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

David J. Weber was born to Richard and Floretta (Hupke) Weber on August 8, 1963, in Battle Creek, Iowa, the fourth of eight sons. He grew up on the family farm in rural Danbury, Iowa and graduated from Maple Valley Community School with the class of 1982. After graduation David joined the Army National Guard and served from 1983 until his honorable discharge in 1989. During this time he also worked with his family on the farm and at the Oto and Rodney Elevators.

On December 3, 1993, David was united in marriage with the love of his life, Elizabeth Delprado and they made their home in the Oto, Iowa, area. In 1994 the couple opened Weber’s Bar and Grill in Oto. For 20 years they ran this family business. After selling the bar in 2014, David went to work for NEW Co-op in Mapleton, Iowa. He also served on the Oto Volunteer Fire Department.

David loved being with his family and hanging out with his dogs. He had a knack for telling stories with a good punch line. You could often find him hunting or watching pickup and tractor pulls in their seasons.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Weber of Oto, IA and their faithful dog, Puddles; seven brothers: Roger Weber of Oto, IA, Randy (Penny) Weber of Danbury, IA, Tom (Lisa) Weber of Danbury, IA, Bill Weber of Oto, IA, Kerby (Becky) Weber of Oto, IA, Sam Weber of Mapleton, IA and Jason (Liz Stapleton) Weber of Danbury, IA; four nephews: Codey (Kaylee) Weber, Darrion Weber (special friend Taylor), Duell Weber, and Eian Weber (special friend Cloe); niece Bobbie Jean Schofield; many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Floretta Weber; maternal and paternal grandparents; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his special four-legged companions Spunky 1, Spunky 2, and Fritzi.