Greetings from the Golden Dome by Sen. Jim Carlin — 2022 Session, Week 3

Week three of the legislative session was very busy in the Iowa Senate, with many subcommittees and committee meetings taking place and the start of our work on this year’s budget. Several proposals are making their way through the legislative process as we tackle issues from constituents throughout the state. One of these issues was Senate Study Bill 3003, establishing a mental health professional loan repayment program. Mental health professionals could be eligible for this program if they agree to stay in an eligible practice area for a certain period. An eligible practice area would be a city in Iowa within a federal mental health shortage area. Helping retain mental health professionals in areas of need is a priority. This bill would be helpful to Iowans across the state, but especially rural Iowans in need of more mental health access. Presently, there are no parental consent laws in Iowa concerning the vaccination of minors. I introduced SF 2028 for that very reason. Recent research on COVID vaccinations has shown significant risks associated with the vaccination of minors aged 5-17. While COVID itself presents little to no risk in children, parents should choose whether or not their children are vaccinated. This bill makes provisions to allow that. Tax Cuts for All This week, the major issue item was the release of the Senate Republican tax relief proposal. During the first week of the session, Senate leaders spoke of the priority of tax relief. The governor released her bill last week after dedicating a portion of her Condition of the State speech to the topic, and this week the Senate released its plan to tackle Iowa’s high tax rates and the overpayment of taxes by Iowans. The tax relief package contains many sections, but the highlight of the bill is a major reduction in the income tax Iowans pay. The top income tax rate in Iowa, 8.53 percent, currently applies for earnings over roughly $78,000, a level much lower than other states. Since the top rate starts so low, many middle-income Iowans are paying some of the highest tax rates in the country. Iowa will have a flat 3.6 percent tax rate when this tax bill is fully implemented. Our state tax rate will be the 4th lowest income tax rate in the country instead of the 8th highest today. Iowa also has a corporate tax rate of almost 10 percent. Again, one of the highest in the country. One of the consequences of a high rate is the necessity for a series of credits and exemptions to attract investment to get around that punitive rate. Certain industries or companies now pay a lower effective rate or even nothing, but other companies not favored by the tax code have to pay the high rate. This bill starts to unwind that problem by reducing those carve-outs in exchange for a lower, fairer rate. The bill also fully eliminates all taxes on retirement income, expands military pay exemption to full-time National Guard members, and provides farmers a first-time pension exemption by exempting income from either cash rent or farm crop shares. Many states, including Illinois, do not tax pension income. These policies will keep retired Iowans from fleeing to states without a pension tax. Significant, permanent income tax relief ensures Iowans keep more of what they earn. It helps them weather the historically high inflation caused by reckless policies in Washington, D.C., and would make Iowa a beacon of growth and opportunity. In 2018 the first of a series of major tax relief packages moved through the state. It took decades for Iowa to become one of the country’s highest-taxed states, and it will take time to make Iowa one of the lowest taxed states. It starts with conservative, sustainable budgets and ends with major, transformative tax relief. This week, the proposal released by Senate Republicans delivers on the promise to provide bold tax relief to Iowans and take the next steps towards ultimately eliminating the income tax in Iowa. As always, please feel free to reach out with questions and concerns you may have.