Rep. Tom Jeneary — 2022 Legislative Session, Week 2

During week two of the 2022 Legislative Session, we were able to accomplish a lot of great things for the people of Iowa. I am keeping very busy with several committee memberships with aspirational visions for continuing the prosperity of all Iowans. I am working diligently as the Vice Chair of the Natural Resources Committee, Human Resources Committee, Veterans Affairs Committee, Public Safety Committee, and Agricultural and Natural Resources Budget Sub-Committee.

There is nothing more important than being able to preserve our natural resources. Hunters, fisherman, and lovers of the great out doors everywhere in Iowa are looking to conserve these resources for future generations to enjoy. This week it has come to our attention there is a disease going around Iowa Deer population that will adversely affect the ecosystem called Chronic Waste Disease, CWD. Currently the DNR is investigating the root causes and are working on a solution.



We are not only focused on the health of our natural resources, but also the health of all Iowans. On the Human Resources committee, we are working to keep our kids safe in school. We are looking to pass a bill to make bronchodilators and bronchodilator canisters and spacers available for self-administration to students in schools. Many children in Iowa struggle with asthma, and this bill would provide the treatment students use every day to be accessible to them when asthma attacks. Safety and protection of our children in schools will always be a major priority.

In District 5, we know that we must take care of our veterans. It is no secret that I want to take care of those who served our country. For that reason, a bill has been proposed to allocate $800,000 of lottery revenue each fiscal year to the Veterans Affairs trust fund. It is the intent of the assembly to raise that fund to $50 million dollars each fiscal year, and this is an important step to achieving this ambitious goal.

We are continuing our important work on the Public Safety Committee. We are working to find solutions to drug abuse in our communities to create safer environments in all of Iowa. We are also working on Supplemental State Aid (SSA) school funding. We are in negotiations with Governor Reynolds and the Senate to find the appropriations to provide these students with the funds that they need to focus on studies and excel in the classroom. More on this as things develop.

As always if you have any questions, comments, or concerns – do not hesitate to reach out.